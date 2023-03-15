Open in App
Longs, SC
WBTW News13

Driver dies after car hits building, several parked vehicles near Longs, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

By Dennis Bright,

5 days ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was killed Wednesday morning after their car crashed into a building and several parked vehicles in the Longs area, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:40 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 and Foxtail Drive, SCHP Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said. The driver was the only person in the 2008 Chevrolet HHR, which sent off the right side of the road while traveling north on Highway 9.

The driver, whose name has not been released, died at the scene, Butler said.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The highway patrol is investigating.

Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13 . Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here .

