Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

5 people in custody after pepper spray used during attempted robbery on CTA Red Line train

By CBS Chicago,

4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Five people are in custody after an attempted robbery on the CTA Red Line.

Police said officers saw the robbery attempt take place on a train in the 1100 block of West State Street just after 3 a.m. Police said during the incident, an offenders used pepper spray before trying to get away.

Officers were not injured and arrested the five offenders.

One of the suspects was taken to the hospital with an unknown injury.

Police are investigating.

