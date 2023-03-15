Open in App
Seattle, WA
See more from this location?
KIRO 7 Seattle

Flames rip through Ballard Jack in the Box

By KIRO 7 News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07OVcn_0lJb4o0300

Crews battled a fire at a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant Wednesday morning.

The restaurant is in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood, north of the Fred Meyer store.

Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo said calls about smoke and flames coming from the restaurant on Northwest Leary Way and 11th Avenue started coming in at 4:15 a.m.

“All the flashing lights kind of caught our attention this morning,” said Doug and Lauren Simpson.

Firefighters attempted to tackle the fire from the inside but the flames were too intense and the roof began to collapse.

“We withdrew from the building because a top tower structure collapsed, onto the roof and through the roof. That’s where the fire was originating,” said Cuerpo.

Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light shut off natural gas and electricity to the building.

In the past there was a gas station and convenience store in the same plaza as the Jack in the Box. Cuerpo said the gas pumps have been out of service for some time.

Though the Jack in the Box sign indicates the restaurant is open 24 hours, the business appeared to be closed, and there were no employees anywhere near the building when the fire started, according to Cuerpo.

KIRO 7 spoke with one of the managers who said she learned about the fire when she showed up for work.

“The building managers have informed us that there are credible reports that people may have been sheltering on the roof structure above,” said Cuerpo.

After learning this information, crews attempted to do a secondary search, but were unable to because the building was unsafe. Firefighters climbed ladders to do a cursory search of the rooftop and were unable to find anyone.

The building manager told KIRO 7 that recently, police were called after people were caught climbing onto the roof.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Seattle, WA newsLocal Seattle, WA
Decommissioned tugboat sinks in Salmon Bay off Ballard shore
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
Large encampment being cleared out under First Avenue South Bridge
Seattle, WA9 hours ago
SDOT: New RapidRide from downtown to Burien and Seattle to add over 250 bus trips
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Search efforts end for missing Tacoma pilot after two week disappearance
Tacoma, WA9 hours ago
Bellevue getting first new fire station in 29 years for ‘vertical neighborhoods’
Bellevue, WA1 day ago
Detective shot in Ballard while serving eviction notice
Seattle, WA5 hours ago
State patrol investigating after Uber passenger injured in drive-by shooting on SR 520 near Bellevue
Bellevue, WA1 day ago
Coast Guard looking for owners of floating paddle boards in Mukilteo
Mukilteo, WA1 day ago
Man, woman, dog found dead in Capitol Hill apartment fire
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Driver flees after crashing car into Tukwila building
Tukwila, WA14 hours ago
Ballard Smoke Shop Employee Kills Robber
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Firefighters respond to hit and run crash by Olympia Capital Mall
Olympia, WA23 hours ago
Sound Transit making service changes starting Saturday
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Dead woman found inside SUV left at hospital in Seattle’s Laurelhurst neighborhood
Seattle, WA5 days ago
Recent spike in Semi-trucks crashes draws concerns from State Patrol, grieving families
Snoqualmie, WA2 days ago
Suspicious package investigation causes over 3 hour delay at Sea-Tac Airport
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
16 Bellevue burglaries believed to be work of crew operating from Kent to Bellingham
Bellevue, WA4 days ago
Lynnwood Police asking residents to be on the lookout for organized crime
Lynnwood, WA3 days ago
SPD: Car crashes into North Seattle home, kidnapping victim escapes from trunk
Seattle, WA4 days ago
Friends of man shot in face during SeaTac road rage incident offering $5K reward
Seatac, WA12 hours ago
Man drifts into other lane causing two-car rollover collision with family in Marysville
Marysville, WA2 days ago
Car takes chunk out of tree during rollover crash in Lacey
Lacey, WA1 day ago
Seattle dives into professional cricket with new franchise, the Orcas
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Police investigating drive-by shooting in south Tacoma
Tacoma, WA1 day ago
Graham Fire crews put out 3-acre brush fire starting from outdoor burn pile
Graham, WA2 days ago
Shoreline man pleas not guilty in shooting of King County deputy
Shoreline, WA5 hours ago
Car crash leads to Seattle police recovering thousands of dollars worth of stolen LEGO sets
Seattle, WA3 days ago
Puyallup Police investigating potential DUI that led to 3 people dying in fiery car crash
Puyallup, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy