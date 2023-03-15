Don Lemon Asks NSC Spox Kirby About Ron DeSantis Getting Ripped By Republicans Over Ukraine

CNN anchor Don Lemon asked Biden NSC spokesman John Kirby about much-derided comments from Ron DeSantis on Ukraine, and whether the White House worries he speaks for a broader swath of Americans who may begin to oppose U.S. support for the effort to resist Russia’s invasion.

DeSantis has taken blistering criticism over recent remarks in which he referred to the war as a “territorial dispute” that is not in the nation’s “vital interest” to be involved in.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of CNN This Morning, Lemon interviewed Kirby about developments in the war, including Russia’s intercept of a U.S. Reaper drone over the Black Sea.

Lemon noted the criticism for DeSantis, but asked if the administration worries it may indicate a loss of support among the American people:

DON LEMON: Several Senate Republicans are criticizing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, his position on the war between Ukraine and Russia. Listen. It’s not just Republicans, it’s very hawkish people in the Republican Party saying it’s not in the U.S. interest and it’s more of a “territorial dispute.” But DeSantis is voicing the opinion of some Americans. Is the White House worried about the public’s support of Ukraine, for Ukraine at this point? JOHN KIRBY: We’ve been very grateful for the support that the American people have shown for our support to Ukraine. Certainly, we have appreciated the bipartisan and bicameral support on Capitol Hill for going forward in support of Ukraine. Just today. Secretary Austin is hosting yet another contact group meeting virtually from the Pentagon today, where he will meet with dozens of other allies and partners to see what more we can do to help Ukraine in the weeks and months ahead. But the support from the American people has been very, very important. And I think you heard in Warsaw and when President Biden gave that very, very stirring speech and made it very clear what’s at stake here. It’s not just about Ukraine, although that is first and foremost what’s on our minds, keeping the Ukraine safe, making it whole and independent and sovereign. But it is very well the costs and the blood and treasure that it could cost the American people and our allies and partners if Mr. Putin succeeds here, if we just back off and say, that’s it, we’re not going to support ’em anymore, where does it stop? What’s Putin’s next aim? What’s his next goal? Where next is he going to go? And the cost could be exorbitantly higher than it is right now.

