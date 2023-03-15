Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch the UEFA Champions League online and on TV, team news

Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream

Real Madrid vs Liverpool will be shown on BT Sport in the UK but you can also tune in to this Champions League match in the USA on Paramount+. You can also watch a Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream today on Stan Sport in Australia. Use a VPN to watch your usual stream from anywhere if you happen to be abroad. Full details on how to watch tonight's Real Madrid vs Liverpool second leg just below.

The teams are in and Real Madrid make two changes from the first leg as Nacho and Toni Kroos come in for Rodrygo and David Alaba, who misses out with injury. That means Karim Benzema has won his fitness race to captain the side, with Vinicius Junior, Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga also in from the off. Rodrygo, Eden Hazard and Aurelien Tchouameni all start on the bench.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, there are three changes. Ibrahima KKonate, Cody Gakpo and James Milner all come in for Joe Gomez, Stefan Bajcetic and Jordan Henderson. That means a probable 4-2-3-1 attacking system with Gakpo, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez all starting as the Reds go in search of a miracle.

Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream: match preview

Liverpool couldn't have asked for a better start to their last 16 tie with Real Madrid three weeks ago, having gone 2-0 up inside the first 14 minutes through goals from Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah. Yet Anfield's Spanish visitors roared back with five unanswered goals – featuring braces from Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema the bread in an Eder Militao header sandwich – to take a 5-2 advantage into the second leg at the Bernabeu. To make it through to the quarter-finals, Jurgen Klopp's Reds will have to summon the spirit of Saint-Etienne, Istanbul and Barcelona in the most daunting of European football fortresses. They at least have the history.

No team subjugates the Champions League quite like Real Madrid. The 14-time European champions have won five of the past nine tournaments, beating Liverpool 1-0 in the final last May. With rumours this could be the final season of Carlo Ancelotti's second spell in charge, Madrid's form has been a little patchy in 2022/23 and they sit nine points behind Barcelona in La Liga but there's no competition that stirs the Blanco blood like the Champions League. A come-from-behind 3-1 defeat of Espanyol on Saturday night was achieved without top scorer Karim Benzema, who is expected to be fit to captain his side for the second leg. Vinicius Junior scored his first goal for los Merengues since the first leg at the weekend and the Brazilian winger will be looking to give Liverpool's ragged defence nightmares again, having scored five goals in four games – including the winner in the 2022 final – against the Reds.

Liverpool thought they'd turned a corner following the 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United 10 days ago, but the limp 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth was the latest low point of a difficult season for Jurgen Klopp's side. Mo Salah's missed penalty on Saturday proved especially costly, but the trident the Egyptian has formed with Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez has borne fruit in recent weeks and Reds fans will hope the trio can spark into life like they did in the opening 20 minutes of the first leg. Defensively is where the biggest problems lie, with Virgil van Dijk showing worrying signs of mortality this season at centre-back and Trent Alexander-Arnold struggling to live with Vinicius Junior last time out. Yet, Liverpool love a comeback and, though usually such displays arrive at Anfield, such a stirring performance would keep them in the hunt for a trophy this season. Ajax won here 4-1 in 2019, so Klopp will be telling his players it can be done. They couldn't, could they?

Real Madrid vs Liverpool off at 8pm GMT / 3pm EST today, Wednesday 15th March, at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Make sure you know how to watch a Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream.

Football fans in the US can watch a Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream and every UEFA Champions League and Europa League fixture this season on Paramount+, from the group stages to the final.

You won't be able to watch your regular Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream while traveling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Liverpool vs Real Madrid live stream from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool in the UK?

Rights to show Real Madrid vs Liverpool and all UEFA club competitions in the UK belong to BT Sport, whose long-term deal means you'll also be able to watch all of the Europa League games. You can get BT Sport through BT TV, Sky TV and Virgin Media as well as through the BT Sport website and apps. Real Madrid vs Liverpool will be on BT Sport 1 in HD and BT Sport Ultimate in 4K.

Watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

If you're in Australia, local streaming service Stan Sport provides live coverage of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool live stream and all other UEFA club competition games.

