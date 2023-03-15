NEXT Weather: New England storm causes another blustery day for us

NEXT Weather: Windy weather continues 03:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a windy Tuesday with gusts as high as 62 mph at the Jersey Shore , Wednesday will be another blustery day, though slightly more bearable.

Our team of NEXT Weather meteorologists expects wind gusts to peak around 35-40 mph Wednesday.

Tuesday's wind gusts peaked at 62 mph at the Jersey Shore. Wednesday will still be blustery, but less so.

These winds are a lingering effect from a nor'easter storm that hit New England, but the wind around the backside of the storm is hitting us. We also saw a few flurries yesterday and some downed trees and branches that hit utility lines .

The storm knocked out power for thousands in Massachusetts and brought more than two feet of snow to several towns .

Though these winds aren't as high, they will have an impact.

In the morning, temperatures felt like the low 20s around the region and in the single digits on Mount Pocono.

High winds will be around through the day and into Wednesday evening, and finally, die down in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

Get excited, though: temperatures in the 60s are on the way.