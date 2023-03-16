Open in App
Hatboro, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Hatboro man in custody, pointed gun at drivers, police say

By Aziza ShulerRyan HughesCBS3 Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ovq2n_0lJaLvwD00

Hatboro man taken into custody after 14 hour standoff with police 02:45

HATBORO, Pa. (CBS) -- A nearly 14-hour standoff in Hatboro ended peacefully Wednesday. Roads are back open and a shelter in place order has been lifted.

Police and SWAT teams had a 35-year-old male suspect's apartment surrounded before he was removed before 12 p.m.

The man is in custody after police said he was pointing a gun at drivers Tuesday night.

Police said the man was not responding to officers.

"Throughout the night, we did deploy tear gas to try to get him out and that was completely unsuccessful," Hatboro Police Chief James Gardner said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation and is expected to be charged. Police are searching the man's apartment.

Around 9:17 p.m., police received a call about the man, who was standing on the sidewalk in the first block of North York Road.

The driver saw the armed man pointing the gun at another driver, Gardner said.

"She told us she observed this individual standing against the building actually tracking her with what she said was a gun in his hand," the police chief said.

Officers made contact with the man and he then ran into an apartment that police believe is his.

The man then barricaded in a unit of the building for several hours.

Then a shelter in place order went into effect "out of an abundance of caution," Gardner said.

Hatboro police provide update after man who pointed gun at cars taken into custody 10:30

Nearby residents were told to shelter in place Wednesday as police responded to the incident. Police attempted to negotiate with the suspect but he was not responsive, Gardner said.

"We've tried with negotiators, we've tried hailing them on loudspeakers, we've used drones that we've tried to contact him with," Gardner said.

Multiple SWAT teams were out at the scene: the Montgomery County team overnight and then a team from Bucks County came in relief, Gardner said Wednesday morning.

No shots were fired during the incident.

As police responded to the incident, the Hatboro-Horsham School District announced Wednesday morning that all schools and offices would be closed.

District officials said the closures were for students' safety.

"Students and staff at all levels reside near the incident, walk to bus stops in the area, and/or were directed to shelter-in-place in their homes," Superintendent Scott Eveslage wrote in an update to parents.

"I understand the relative proximity to the start of the school day made the timing of this decision particularly challenging and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," Eveslage wrote.

District schools will be back open on Thursday, March 16. Counseling will be available for students who were impacted by the incident.

Multiple roads in the area were closed during the standoff, but traffic was flowing again following the suspect's capture.

There are many small businesses in the area, which is in the heart of Hatboro's business district. Some buildings on the block have residences or apartments on the upper levels.

The man is expected to be charged with making terroristic threats and assault.

A motive is still unclear.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man wanted for indecent exposure outside Weis nabbed after incident at CVS, cops say
Bangor, PA12 hours ago
Preliminary hearing set in case of shooting outside Chester County courthouse
West Chester, PA7 hours ago
Man arrested, another sought after series of explosions in Pa. neighborhood
Pen Argyl, PA1 day ago
Officials seeking information on 10 unsolved murders
Philadelphia, PA8 hours ago
Man shot and killed during fight outside Philadelphia bar
Philadelphia, PA12 hours ago
Man fatally shot during fight outside West Philly bar
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
One year later: Wounds still fresh for widows of Pa. State Troopers killed by alleged drunk driver
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man found 'burned beyond recognition' in deadly Strawberry Mansion fire, police say
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Three People Stabbed in Montco Attack
Pottstown, PA1 day ago
Penn police officer intentionally struck by car: police
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Mayfair Pizza vows to reopen after shooting during attempted robbery
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Search continues for suspects after fatal cemetery shooting in Montgomery County
Horsham, PA1 day ago
16-year-old, 13-year-old among 3 shot in West Philly, police say
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Troopers Charge Man in Alleged Theft from Casino
Bethlehem, PA2 days ago
Troopers Arrest Alleged Beverage Shoplifter in Hereford
Hereford Township, PA2 days ago
Here's the latest on deadly shooting at graveside birthday inside Horsham cemetery
Horsham, PA1 day ago
3 teenagers shot in West Philadelphia, police say
Philadelphia, PA15 hours ago
Police: 'Domino effect' in Mayfair 4-car crash leaves driver critically injured
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
DA: 1 dead, 1 hurt after over 30 shots fired at 'birthday celebration' in Montgomery County cemetery
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Teen found dead in Pa. lake after seven-hour search: reports
Doylestown, PA2 days ago
Firefighters getting Pottstown, Pa. fire under control
Pottstown, PA12 hours ago
No connection between Pottstown fire and 2022 house explosion, fire chief says
Pottstown, PA1 hour ago
Convicted rapist admits to drug smuggling scheme at Montgomery County jail
Norristown, PA1 day ago
Cemetery Celebration Turns Deadly: Gunfire Kills 1, Wounds Another In Suburban Philly
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Philadelphia man shot 21 times in case of mistaken identity; killer still at large
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Mom of suspect in shooting at hookah lounge near Temple University says her son is innocent
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Crash through Philadelphia police headquarters highlighted facility's vulnerability
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man allegedly scams elderly couple of almost $10,000
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy