Zoom Bomb: Little Falls Town Hall Meeting Disrupted by Inappropriate Behavior

LITTLE FALLS, NJ – A Little Falls town hall meeting, held on Zoom and in-person, was disrupted on Monday evening by some pranksters who took over the call making inappropriate noises, posting a GIF of genitalia, and cursing on the Zoom chat before scribbling on the Zoom Whiteboard feature.

The regular meeting of the local governmental body had several residents had logged on to participate. However, the meeting took a turn for the worse when the group of individuals began interrupting the proceedings with inappropriate behavior.

Town officials quickly intervened, attempting to remove the offending individuals from the call. However, the disruptions continued for several minutes, causing the host of the Zoom call to end the meeting.

The meeting was then resumed with no further disruptions. Council members chose not to comment.



