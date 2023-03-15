Open in App
Toledo, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Blade

Folk singer Amy Speace to perform free concert at Toledo library

By By Jason Webber / The Blade,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ekfi_0lJa0FRd00

Folk singer Amy Speace didn’t start writing songs until she was 25, but the Baltimore native, who currently lives in Nashville, has more than made up for lost time.

Speace will perform in the atrium of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, in downtown Toledo at 325 Michigan St., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Live at the Library music series. There is no cost to attend; register at bit.ly/3yCx1t0 .

Speace was discovered by folk icon Judy Collins, who signed her to her Wildflower Records music label and later recorded one of Speace’s songs.

IF YOU GO:

What: Amy Speace

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Toledo Lucas County Public Library, 325 Michigan St., Toledo

How much: Free

Information: Register at bit.ly/3yCx1t0

“[Collins] has been a mentor to me since I met her in 2006,” Speace said over the phone. “She’s always been very supportive and she’s been like a mama figure to me.”

Speace was inspired to write songs in her mid-20s after breaking up with a boyfriend.

“My college boyfriend was a songwriter, and I’d always been musical. I was acting a lot and acting and writing plays and writing stories. It was a really typical situation — we broke up, and I wrote a bunch of bad breakup songs,” she said with a chuckle. “And then I went to an open mic and got good feedback and thought, ‘Maybe I’ll keep doing this.’ ”

It was a career move that paid off. In 2020, Speace’s song “Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne” was named International Song of the Year by the Americana Music Association UK and her 2021 album There Used To Be Horses Here received critical praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, and NPR.

Her latest album Tucson is an emotionally potent piece of work inspired by her stay in a recovery center in Arizona.

Music periodical No Depression praised Tucson upon its release in 2022 : “Hauntingly beautiful in its spacious lyricism, Amy Speace’s new album, Tucson , floats through a powerfully emotional landscape, moving from darkness to dawn tentatively but with the increasing confidence of a survivor gaining power over the past by being there for others.”

Speace’s songs are known for their directness and emotional potency, and she credits Joni Mitchell’s Blue with being a life-changing album that made her want to write songs. In addition to being a touring singer-songwriter, Speace is also pursuing a master’s degree in creative writing and poetry from Spalding University in Louisville, Ky., where she is scheduled to graduate next May.

Speace named William Shakespeare as her favorite writer.

“I know it sounds really cliche, but Shakespeare made me want to write,” Speace said. “I came to music through theater, and I’m a big English nerd. I love John Steinbeck and the poet Mary Oliver.”

Speace’s song “Why I Wake Early” takes its name from an Oliver poem.

“I think she’s a brilliant poet and I love the way she uses language to describe the natural world,” Speace said.

Kathy Selking is the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s director of development, affinity, and events. She said Speace’s work will resonate with audiences.

“Once we saw Amy and her performance, we knew we had to have her at the library,” Selking said. “With Women’s History Month being this month, she seemed like a perfect fit for us. Amy is very soulful and the way she tells a story will captivate people. I think it’s a rare opportunity for Toledo to experience her music and we’re excited we can bring her here.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Toledo women blazing a trail in the tattoo industry
Toledo, OH21 hours ago
Rev John C Jones of Hope Toledo speaks with Fred LeFebvre
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Pro-choice organization at odds with local screen printer over t-shirt design
Toledo, OH1 day ago
'I guess I was just tired of living that way or living at all': Recovering alcoholic reflects on first sober St. Patrick's Day
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Owner decides new location for Uncle John’s Pancake House
Toledo, OH2 days ago
ProMedica slashing summer concert series lineup in half, asking city for more money
Toledo, OH3 days ago
After getting kicked out of the house as a teenager, one young woman now wants to save Detroit’s lost and abandoned children
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Visitors can come "face to face" with massive Grizzly and Kodiak bears at Toledo Zoo's unique new exhibit
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Toledo woman fills pothole in front of her house
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Neighborhood Nuisance: Toledo woman’s house hit by a neighbor’s fallen chimney
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Toledo man convicted of charges in two 2022 shootings, one fatal
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Teens to be tried as adults in murder of Antwan Walker
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Man sentenced to life in slaying of 2 kids, wounding of 1
Toledo, OH1 day ago
17-year-old missing from south Toledo
Toledo, OH5 days ago
Three hospitalized after W. Sylvania crash
Toledo, OH3 days ago
13-year-old killed in double shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Sandusky mother seeks justice for son’s overdose death
Sandusky, OH2 days ago
Heavier security at CCHS Friday following threat
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Second juvenile indicted on murder charges in 2022 homicide of 17-year-old
Toledo, OH4 days ago
Toledo woman shot Saturday night
Toledo, OH8 days ago
Perrysburg woman says family friend hired to help her move to Florida sold all her belongings
Perrysburg, OH6 days ago
Search Warrant Served at Findlay Business
Findlay, OH5 days ago
One hospitalized after two-vehicle crash Saturday
Toledo, OH2 days ago
Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by a car Saturday, TPD says
Toledo, OH2 days ago
16-year-old dies in Oak Harbor crash
Oak Harbor, OH5 days ago
Toledo man dead after motorcycle crash, officials say
Toledo, OH1 day ago
BG Police arrest Weston man for warrants, meth pipe and open alcohol in vehicle
Bowling Green, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy