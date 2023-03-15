Folk singer Amy Speace to perform free concert at Toledo library

Folk singer Amy Speace didn’t start writing songs until she was 25, but the Baltimore native, who currently lives in Nashville, has more than made up for lost time.

Speace will perform in the atrium of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library, in downtown Toledo at 325 Michigan St., at 6:30 p.m. Thursday as part of the Live at the Library music series. There is no cost to attend; register at bit.ly/3yCx1t0 .

Speace was discovered by folk icon Judy Collins, who signed her to her Wildflower Records music label and later recorded one of Speace’s songs.

“[Collins] has been a mentor to me since I met her in 2006,” Speace said over the phone. “She’s always been very supportive and she’s been like a mama figure to me.”

Speace was inspired to write songs in her mid-20s after breaking up with a boyfriend.

“My college boyfriend was a songwriter, and I’d always been musical. I was acting a lot and acting and writing plays and writing stories. It was a really typical situation — we broke up, and I wrote a bunch of bad breakup songs,” she said with a chuckle. “And then I went to an open mic and got good feedback and thought, ‘Maybe I’ll keep doing this.’ ”

It was a career move that paid off. In 2020, Speace’s song “Me and the Ghost of Charlemagne” was named International Song of the Year by the Americana Music Association UK and her 2021 album There Used To Be Horses Here received critical praise from outlets such as Rolling Stone, Billboard, and NPR.

Her latest album Tucson is an emotionally potent piece of work inspired by her stay in a recovery center in Arizona.

Music periodical No Depression praised Tucson upon its release in 2022 : “Hauntingly beautiful in its spacious lyricism, Amy Speace’s new album, Tucson , floats through a powerfully emotional landscape, moving from darkness to dawn tentatively but with the increasing confidence of a survivor gaining power over the past by being there for others.”

Speace’s songs are known for their directness and emotional potency, and she credits Joni Mitchell’s Blue with being a life-changing album that made her want to write songs. In addition to being a touring singer-songwriter, Speace is also pursuing a master’s degree in creative writing and poetry from Spalding University in Louisville, Ky., where she is scheduled to graduate next May.

Speace named William Shakespeare as her favorite writer.

“I know it sounds really cliche, but Shakespeare made me want to write,” Speace said. “I came to music through theater, and I’m a big English nerd. I love John Steinbeck and the poet Mary Oliver.”

Speace’s song “Why I Wake Early” takes its name from an Oliver poem.

“I think she’s a brilliant poet and I love the way she uses language to describe the natural world,” Speace said.

Kathy Selking is the Toledo Lucas County Public Library’s director of development, affinity, and events. She said Speace’s work will resonate with audiences.

“Once we saw Amy and her performance, we knew we had to have her at the library,” Selking said. “With Women’s History Month being this month, she seemed like a perfect fit for us. Amy is very soulful and the way she tells a story will captivate people. I think it’s a rare opportunity for Toledo to experience her music and we’re excited we can bring her here.”