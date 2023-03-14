Jussie Smollett’s PAID Attackers Break Silence

T wo Nigerian brothers have broken their silence about the 2019 Chicago event involving Jussie Smollett. “I thought he was a good actor, but I also thought this guy was a fraud”, one of the brothers stated in an interview. He continued to state, “this guy is really just sitting here, lying to these people. Lying through his teeth, and not caring”. The two Nigerian brothers were paid $3,500 to fake an attack on Jussie Smollett.

Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo have both broken their silence about the event. They both were seen in an interview that is supposed to air days after Jussie Smollett will try to appeal his 2021 guilty verdict. The brothers went on to explain the reason they agreed to participate in this. They believed the actor would help boost their careers.



“We were the ones who did it, we were in character the whole time”, the brothers stated. They spoke about how they fled to Nigeria right after the attack for an audition but also to think about their performance in the Jussie Smollett attack.

The brothers were returning home from Nogeria and after an inspection of their passports, they were caught. Detectives had done enough investigating while the brothers were in Africa, and determined that this was all a hoax. After being detained and questioned, the brothers, along with authorities, came to the conclusion that Jussie did all of this “to be the hero for gay people, for black people.”

Read More