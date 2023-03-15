Open in App
Chicago, IL
CBS Chicago

Ald. Gilbert Villegas proposes pilot program to have city begin shoveling snow from sidewalks

By Mugo Odigwe,

4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Clearing snow from your city sidewalk could soon be a thing of the past if one Chicago alderman has his way.

A new proposal would make it the City of Chicago's responsibility to clear snow from sidewalks.

CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reported from City Hall where this measure is being introduced.

If you are a property or homeowner in the City of Chicago -- it's your job to keep sidewalks adjacent to your property clear when it snows – including crosswalk ramps. Those who don't could be fined. The ordinance will change that.

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) is behind the proposal that is being introduced during Wednesday's City Council meeting.

Villegas and those who support the ordinance say the city's current policy which results in a fine for property owners who don't follow it simply doesn't work.

He argues even when it does, one block might get cleared, but the next is left covered in snow. But under the new ordinance, the city would take over clearing snow-filled sidewalks.

If it passes, a new pilot program would begin in select neighborhoods to start things off. It will focus on areas that are heavily populated or are low-income. It will also focus on areas that have many children and elderly people as well as those with disabilities.

Villegas said the ordinance already has 15 co-sponsors adding that the goal is to make sure all Chicagoans are treated fairly - including those with disabilities.

"There's a cost associated with 600,000 people that are unable to participate in the economy when it snows," Villegas said. "So they can't go to the store, they can't go to the theater, they can't go to pick up their laundry. I mean they're stuck in a home."

Again, the ordinance will be heard during the ongoing city council meeting.

Stay with CBS 2 Chicago for updates on the outcome.

