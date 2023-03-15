Four Boston Celtics on the move in 2013 NBA re-draft

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Hoops Hype’s Frank Urbina and Raul Barrigon are at it again with a redraft of the class of players who were in the 2013 NBA draft, and a number of Boston Celtics alumni saw their fortunes change in this hypothetical redux of the first draft of the Celtics’ post-Banner 17 rebuild.

Among the cadre of present and former Boston players, we see reserve guard Shane Larkin, backup big man Daniel Theis, reserve center Mike Muscala, and veteran big Kelly Olynyk all shift positions in terms of where they were actually drafted — or in some cases, passed over entirely by teams in control of a pick.

With all of that said, let’s see where this foursome of Celtics alumni has landed had the 2013 draft gone the way these two Hoops Hype analysts envision it would if held today.

No. 27: Shane Larkin (actual: 18th)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

“Shane Larkin may have just lasted four seasons in the NBA, mostly due to a lack of size and inconsistent outside shooting,” suggests H/H.

“(B)ut he’s had one very impressive career playing overseas in Europe, currently considered one of the best guards in the world outside of the NBA.”

No. 21: Daniel Theis (actual: undrafted)

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

“Yet another solid role-playing big out of the 2013 crop of players, Daniel Theis is a good shot-blocker who can hit an open three here or there,” suggests H/H.

Theis is also known for “playing with toughness and providing solid screen-setting.”

No. 16: Mike Muscala (actual: 44th)

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

“Mike Muscala was never expected to be a star, nor has he been close to one in the NBA, but he’s carved out a nice role in the NBA by developing a respectable outside shot, an important skill for modern big men to possess,” writes H/H.

“Muscala remains a decent bench big to this day.”

No. 8: Kelly Olynyk (actual: 11th)

Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

“Olynyk can face-up opponents, score by shooting over them or by dribbling by them while being able to post up smaller foes,” observes H/H.

The Kamloops native “has plus-ball-handling chops to go with underrated passing skills, as well as quick feet on the defensive end, where he’s more effective on switches than when protecting the basket.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ