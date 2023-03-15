Open in App
New York City, NY
News 12

Dry, colder and windy in New York City today, tomorrow

By News 12 Staff,

5 days ago

NOW: Drying out on Wednesday with cold and windy conditions.

NEXT: Next chance for showers will be Friday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says today will have blustery conditions continue through this evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o8EDc_0lJXj2z000

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold. Lows down to 32. Feels-like 20s. Wind gusts near 30 mph early subside to under 20 mph by dawn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUFaw_0lJXj2z000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cIH4O_0lJXj2z000

TOMORROW: Sun and clouds. Milder. Highs surge to 55. Feeling much nicer than today. Lows down to 45 under a mostly cloudy sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFgoS_0lJXj2z000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDRO1_0lJXj2z000

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs near 60. A few scattered showers are possible by the evening and at night. Lows down to 46.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VAr8D_0lJXj2z000

SATURDAY: Leftover AM shower, then partly cloudy and nice. Highs near 55 early, lows dropping down to 33.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5iBJ_0lJXj2z000

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs near 45. Lows around 35.

MONDAY - SPRING BEGINS: Mostly sunny and tranquil. Highs up to 52. Lows around 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 53. Lows down to 40.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZiyyF_0lJXj2z000
