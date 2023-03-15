Dry, colder and windy in New York City today, tomorrow

NOW: Drying out on Wednesday with cold and windy conditions.

NEXT: Next chance for showers will be Friday.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Allan Nosoff says today will have blustery conditions continue through this evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Cold. Lows down to 32. Feels-like 20s. Wind gusts near 30 mph early subside to under 20 mph by dawn.

TOMORROW: Sun and clouds. Milder. Highs surge to 55. Feeling much nicer than today. Lows down to 45 under a mostly cloudy sky.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild. Highs near 60. A few scattered showers are possible by the evening and at night. Lows down to 46.

SATURDAY: Leftover AM shower, then partly cloudy and nice. Highs near 55 early, lows dropping down to 33.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and colder. Highs near 45. Lows around 35.

MONDAY - SPRING BEGINS: Mostly sunny and tranquil. Highs up to 52. Lows around 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 53. Lows down to 40.