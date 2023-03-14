Business license fees waived in Wheeling to ease the pains of construction

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Downtown Wheeling is undeniably a construction zone.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

WTRF Daily News

It’s not only the streetscape project, which alone will take two years to complete.

Wheeling Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said there are at least 20 separate projects taking place at the same time. It represents a huge investment in the city’s future, but also a major disruption for area businesses.

That’s why Wheeling City Council voted to waive the business license fee for the next two years for any business in downtown Wheeling.

Thalman said a typical business pays about $1500 a year in for its business license fee.

He recognizes that all the construction creates growing pains while it’s going on. While he believes it will be good for the businesses in the long run, he says there’s no doubt it’s causing disruption and suffering right now.

He says council will continue to search for ways to ease problems while it’s under way.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.