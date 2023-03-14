Chica’s Beauty Salon 20 year anniversary

A large crowd turned out to celebrate Chica’s Beauty Salon’s 20 year anniversary on March 6. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting for their new location and JD Nataro provided musical entertainment during the celebration. Chica’s has been in business since March 10, 2003 and currently has four hair stylists, one nail tech and a barber offering salon and cosmetology services.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to all of our clients, friends, and partners who have contributed to our success. We couldn’t have done it without you, and we look forward to many more years of serving the community,” said cosmetologist and owner MaryJane Henson.

Chica’s is located at 212 S. Esplanade in Cuero and can be reached at 361-275-8424. Appointments can also be booked online at www.chicasbeautysalon.com.