History comes alive for fourth graders

The Wimberley Valley Museum hosted fourth grade classes from Jacob’s Well Elementary School last week, giving a more localized view on Texas History.

Elementary classes visited the museum one at a time, spending half-days at the historic site from March 6 through 10. Through fact-based impersonations of historical figures, students gained insight about Wimberley’s founding leaders and the importance of the 19th-century mill and its millers.

Under the direction of volunteers from the Wimberley Institute of Cultures, children were able to explore the original mill site and walk along the mill race. This exploration included the historic Winters-Wimberley House — the former home of William Winters and Pleasant Wimberley — and the Wimberley-Hughes House, constructed by Zachary Wimberley.

Utilizing these preserved historical buildings, the very nature of the museum lends itself to historical learning for all ages.

“The Wimberley Valley Museum is not your typical museum… this museum is designed to take you on a trip back in time,” its website reads. “It is a picture and story museum, with easy to read, interesting storyboards designed by Jic Clubb, a retired exhibit designer. Period furniture, one piece based on the bed made by William Carvin Winters as a present for his sister’s marriage, is being recreated especially for the museum’s display.”

Venturing just across the street from the museum, students on the fourth-grade excursion were also able to view the historic vault door at Ozona Bank, learning additional information about the history of Wimberley.

“Ozona Bank prides itself in giving back to the communities we serve,” Assistant Vice President Daina Slover said of the visit. “We really enjoyed having the fourth graders tour the bank’s property and lobby and participating in the Wimberley Institute of Culture’s tour of Wimberley’s historical places.”

The Wimberley Institute of Cultures is open to all ages to showcase the pioneers that founded Wimberley. Its next meeting is Monday, March 20 at the Wimberley Community Center at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit wimwic. org.