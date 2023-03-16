Open in App
Louisiana State
See more from this location?
Wimberley View

Cajun cookoff takes over Devil’s Backbone

By News Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1la74W_0lJXezdt00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NaUo1_0lJXezdt00
, https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzaDf_0lJXezdt00 , https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iTdS_0lJXezdt00

Ranch to Market Road 32 dips out of the Blanco River Valley and climbs the peak of Texas Hill Country. Its serpentine crawl across the top of the hills gives it the appearance that the crooked backbone of the Devil is pushing up from beneath. It is normally a calm drive to stop and look over the edge of the hills and admire the valley below.

But on Sunday, cars draped the edges of the roadway as overflow parking burst at the seams with hundreds of wanna-be Cajuns — and perhaps a few authentic ones — looking to join the stampede to Devil’s Backbone Tavern for the Boudin and Gumbo cookoff.

The brainchild of local sausage cooking king Bill Dumas, some the best cajun cooks from across Texas — and even portions of Louisiana — competed with some of the most eccentric styles of boudin known to man. There were crawfish- boudin-stuffed empanadas covered in gumbo gravy or duck, duck gumbo and barbacoa boudin tamales wrapped in a smoked banana leaf … and those were just a few of the incredible tastes that didn’t walk away with a trophy.

Smoak Town BBQ from Fate, Texas was the Grand Prize Boudin winner with an incredible Chicken Fried Boudin Ball. Smiley’s BBQ was the People’s Choice Boudin winner with Pork Belly Burnt End Boudin Balls. Tate Farms from Rockwall was the Freak of Nature Boudin winner with a Boudin Corn Dog.

The party was so popular, Devil’s Backbone Tavern responded in the only way anyone can after a day of a little too much fun by posting on Facebook: “CLOSED MONDAY. Sorry folks, y’all drank every beer we had.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Couple is Sitting in a Hot Tub in Colorado & Man Suddenly Feels 'Something Grab his Head.' It was a Mountain Lion.
Nathrop, CO17 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL10 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL4 days ago
Robert De Niro Steps Out With Rarely Seen Son Elliot, 24: Photos
New York City, NY3 days ago
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Nick Lachey Ordered To Attend Anger Management Classes & AA Meetings After Aggressively Approaching Photographer
Beverly Hills, CA3 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT2 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO1 day ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy