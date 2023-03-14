Open in App
Woodland Park, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Memorial Middle School to Host 5K Color Run to Fund House System

By Gabriella Dragone,

5 days ago

WOODLAND PARK, NJ - Launched in 2019, Woodland Park's Memorial Middle School implemented a House System to improve the school's overall climate and build a positive culture. The system involves sorting all students into four houses representing character traits: earth for trustworthy, wind for respect, fire for responsibility, and water for caring.

The house assignment process is conducted randomly to ensure students have opportunities to work and socialize with others outside their social circles, promoting a sense of belonging and connection. Teams participate in various events, accumulating points towards a final reward such as a house field trip. To support the House System, a 5K Color Run will take place on May 6 at 9:00 a.m. with registration at $25 per person and all proceeds going towards the cause.

The first 75 people signed up will receive a free t-shirt and SWAG bag. Raffles and giveaways will also be available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uQZes_0lJXc8bF00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Woodland Park, NJ newsLocal Woodland Park, NJ
Woodland Park Celebrates Start of Ramadan with Community Gathering
Woodland Park, NJ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Washington Elementary School Student Receives Prestigious Poetry Award
Millburn, NJ6 hours ago
Newton High School Club Organizes 'Choose to Include' Week
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Fair Lawn Hosts First Ramadan Crescent Lighting Event
Fair Lawn, NJ7 hours ago
Jefferson Elementary School Second Grade Brownie Troop 20079 Members Learn About Pet Care
West Caldwell, NJ2 days ago
Enjoy Plainfield School District's 2023 All-City Music and Arts Festival
Plainfield, NJ4 hours ago
Rahway Relay for Life Presents 'Dancing Thru the Eras' on Apr. 14th
Rahway, NJ8 hours ago
Rahway BOE to Meet this Tuesday, Mar. 21, at High School
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Phillipsburg School District Releases Statement on School Safety and Student Fights
Phillipsburg, NJ1 day ago
Rahway River Watershed Association Sponsoring Green Infrastructure 101 Event
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Milltown and Spotswood Public Libraries to Host NJ Makers Day
Spotswood, NJ10 hours ago
38th Annual Daisy Breakfast: It's All About East Brunswick Families
East Brunswick, NJ9 hours ago
Kenilworth Public Schools to Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day
Kenilworth, NJ13 hours ago
Dismissal of Princeton High Principal Triggers Protests; Demonstration Planned Monday at 12:30
Princeton, NJ11 hours ago
Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth-Ocean Development Council to host networking event on April 4
Asbury Park, NJ16 hours ago
Get Ready for Nutley Family Service Bureau's Major Social Events of 2023
Nutley, NJ14 hours ago
Privacy Gone: Hazlet Resident on Middle Road Seeks Township Relief After Clear Cutting Behind Home.
Hazlet, NJ7 hours ago
Flemington DIY Receives $20,750 Grant from Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission
Flemington, NJ1 day ago
Cranford Recap: New Downtown Restaurant, Police Seek Help, School Budget & More
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Big L Club Supports Livingston Athletics with Duffy Casino Night and More
Livingston, NJ1 day ago
Neglia Engineering Provides Update at Hasbrouck Heights Council March Meeting
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
District Budget for 2023-24 Advances in South Orange-Maplewood
Maplewood, NJ2 days ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, Gun Arrest, Summer Carnival Announcement & More
Kenilworth, NJ19 hours ago
Another Good Season for Glen Ridge High Swim Team; Cooper Voss Competes at Meet of Champions, Girls Advance in States, Juliano and Stites Look Back at their Enjoyment of Swimming
Glen Ridge, NJ7 hours ago
Elizabeth Students Perform at Board of Education Meeting
Elizabeth, NJ2 days ago
Father Dan Kelly, Beloved Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Is Finally at Peace
Wayne, NJ20 hours ago
Grants Money to be Sought for Former Roxbury Schoohouse Rehab
Roxbury Township, NJ15 hours ago
The East Brunswick Public Library Offers "Whales of New York and New Jersey"
East Brunswick, NJ7 hours ago
Woman’s Club of Ridgewood Hosting ‘Gigantic’ Indoor Garage Sale
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
NJ Fire Plays Charity Game to Benefit Ronald McDonald House
West Orange, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy