Memorial Middle School to Host 5K Color Run to Fund House System

WOODLAND PARK, NJ - Launched in 2019, Woodland Park's Memorial Middle School implemented a House System to improve the school's overall climate and build a positive culture. The system involves sorting all students into four houses representing character traits: earth for trustworthy, wind for respect, fire for responsibility, and water for caring.

The house assignment process is conducted randomly to ensure students have opportunities to work and socialize with others outside their social circles, promoting a sense of belonging and connection. Teams participate in various events, accumulating points towards a final reward such as a house field trip. To support the House System, a 5K Color Run will take place on May 6 at 9:00 a.m. with registration at $25 per person and all proceeds going towards the cause.

The first 75 people signed up will receive a free t-shirt and SWAG bag. Raffles and giveaways will also be available.



