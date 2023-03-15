OSBI Sees Increase In Child Predators Targeting Kids Online

Change location
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says child predators don't just target kids through social media, but also through video games.
The OSBI says it got more than 6,000 reports of children being targeted last year, which is up from the year before.
Agents say parents need to talk to their kids about people talking to them online about sexual topics and asking for and sending sexual photos.
