Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

Keeping It Local: Pittsburgh food delivery service 'Harvie' helps local farmers

By John Shumway,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDRi3_0lJWG5x700

Harvie Pittsburgh (Pt. 1) 02:31

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - From concept to humble beginning, a local business has exploded and it's designed to put the freshest locally-produced food on your table.

Specializing in shortening the farm-to-table interval, Harvie, is an online-only grocer that delivers to your door.

The founder grew up on a farm in Greene County and wants to grow the demand for locally-produced food.

Under a non-descript, sprawling Lawrenceville warehouse roof it happens - the orders come in and Harvie's helpers pack the boxes.

"Truly, for us, it's about building the local food economy and building better relationships between local food producers and local consumers," said CEO Simon Huntley.

Huntley's baby just turned three years old.

In the first week, according to Huntley, they delivered 30 boxes and about 20 different products but now, they're delivering around 2,000 boxes per week and about 700 different products.

All of it comes from local farms, local producers, and local restaurants.

"It helped our local communities, it helps local businesses, it also reduces the amount of miles driven for food, which is a good environmental thing," Huntley said.

He said without the transport time, consumers get food that has been freshly picked and right to their plate the next day.

"We're getting lettuce right now from Yonyx Farm, they're in Indiana, Pennsylvania, so that's coming from Indiana to Pittsburgh rather than California through a really long supply chain," he explained.

As the company grows, so does what it can offer - always keeping the emphasis on local.

Harvie Pittsburgh (Pt. 2) 02:53

When it comes to pricing, Huntley said they're in the Whole Foods/Market District range.

While it's not easy for local farms to compete with corporate-owned farms, that's the goal of Harvie.

Hutley said their other goal is to build an economy where consumers buy the food to help farmers and they reach out to local producers for everything from lamb, beef, chicken, eggs, flowers, vegetables, milk, and cheese.

Now that the company has grown, they've added a kitchen.

"Also, [we] do meal kits, if you want to also do salads, we do prepared salads and prepared soups," he said.

Even the beef is local - the company now sells quarter and half cows.

"This kind of food really isn't available anywhere else, so it's something that's completely different," Huntley explained.

Once you sign up, and it's free to sign up, you are told the delivery day in your area based on your zip code and you place your order the day before. While some things are limited, they carefully select providers that share the same mission - to help farmers - and they tell you the source right on their website, with everything going out being around 80-percent from our region.

To learn more - head to their website at this link.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
EPA tells states not to block waste from East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sarris Candies not making jellybeans this year because of supply chain shortage
Greensburg, PA2 days ago
Finleyville Food Pantry looks for new home after eviction letter muddies future
Finleyville, PA2 days ago
2 hellbenders found in Ohio creek considered 'positive discovery' after toxic derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Kids and families enjoy community day at August Wilson Center
Pittsburgh, PA19 hours ago
University of Pittsburgh celebrates return of Festival of the Egg
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Cranberry Township hosting a hard to recycle event this weekend
Cranberry Township, PA3 days ago
Three Pittsburgh-area postal workers accused of stealing mail
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
After dispensation from Zubik, Pittsburghers enjoy fish fry dinners
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Spring arrives early at 2023 Spring Flower Show
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
KD Sunday Spotlight: Open Field provides kids with a chance to score on and off the pitch
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
Shirts being sold to benefit family of fallen officer Sean Sluganski
Mckeesport, PA1 day ago
'Just a Short Run:' Race honors life of Sean T. Smith
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Train derailment site cleanup will likely take about 3 months, officials say
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Pittsburgh Regional Transit riders reporting late or no-show buses
Pittsburgh, PA3 days ago
Giant foam carrot stolen from Clearview Mall returned
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Green or Weathering Steel? PennDOT wants you to pick the new Commercial Street Bridge color
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Pittsburgh bars embrace St. Patrick's Day crowds
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Officials cautioning drivers as summer construction projects begin
Sharpsburg, PA4 hours ago
Pittsburgh Weather: Spring arrives as warmup begins
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Gateway School District and the community rally to help Cambridge Square fire victims recover
Monroeville, PA3 days ago
Project Prom everything high schoolers need to look and feel their best
Penn Hills, PA3 days ago
Pittsburgh Weather: St. Patrick's Day looking warm but wet
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Cribs for Kids holds Women of Achievement Awards
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Police, forensic teams called to Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Police looking for Pittsburgh hit-and-run suspect
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Farmer facing more than 2 dozen animal neglect charges
New Brighton, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy