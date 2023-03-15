Thousands in the dark after powerful nor’easter batters Bay State

Thousands of people were still in the dark Wednesday after a powerful, multiday nor’easter battered the Bay State with heavy snow, drenching rain, and whipping wind gusts.

As of 2 p.m., about 20,000 homes and businesses were without power, according to the MEMA outages map .

Most of the outages are centered in Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties.

The storm began Monday night and lasted throughout Tuesday. Many communities dealing with outages were blanketed by over two feet of snow .

Town of Ashby declares state of emergency, opens warming center after nor’easter buries region

Utilities crews working to restore power have been contending with strong wind gusts, which have made the use of bucket trucks tricky.

National Grid has dispatched crews from as far away as Ohio to assist in the emergency response.

The blustery conditions are expected to remain in place Wednesday as the storm pulls away.

Rapid snowmelt is expected to in the coming days with temperatures expected to climb into the 40s and 50s .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

