Who can Manchester City draw in Champions League quarter finals 2023? Teams and potential opponents

Manchester City's quest for an elusive UEFA Champions League title remains on track in 2022/23 as they get set to learn their quarter-final opponents.

Pep Guardiola's side are yet to lose in the competition this season and booked their place in the quarter finals in emphatic fashion on March 14.

After a 1-1 draw with RB Leipzig in their Round of 16 first leg in Germany, City channelled all of their attacking talents to smash their German opponents 7-0 in the return leg at the Etihad .

Man City are no strangers to reaching the Champions League quarter finals, and they'll now eagerly await their next opponent in the competition as they look to go all the way.

Who can Man City draw in Champions League quarter finals?

The calibre of possible opponents only gets tougher from here, and there's no shortage of imposing teams awaiting Manchester City in the quarter finals this season, including the defending champions of Germany (Bayern Munich), Spain (Real Madrid), and Italy (AC Milan).

An Italian side is also a high probability given there are three in the quarter finals. And Man City boss Pep Guardiola might also fancy coming up against his former club Bayern Munich, though the Germans look like one of the best teams in the competition after making light work of PSG in the Round of 16.

Teams in Champions League quarter finals 2023

Champions League quarter final appearances and titles listed below are since 1992/93, when the competition was revamped and rebranded from the European Cup to the Champions League.

Country Club 2022/23 Champ. League

record (goals for / against) Champ. League

QF apps. (last) Champions League

titles (last) England Chelsea 5W-2L-1D (12 GF / 5 GA) 11 (2022) 2 (2021) England Man City 5W-0L-3D (22 GF / 3 GA) 7 (2022) — Germany Bayern Munich 8W-0L-0D (21 GF / 2 GA) 21 (2022) 3* (2020) Italy AC Milan 4W-2L-2D (13 GF / 7 GA) 10 (2012) 3* (2007) Italy Inter Milan 4W-2L-2D (11 GF / 7 GA) 7 (2011) 1* (2010) Italy Napoli 7W-1L-0D (25 GF / 6 GA) 1 (—) — Portugal Benfica 6W-0L-2D (23 GF / 8 GA) 4 (2022) —* Spain Real Madrid 6W-1L-1D (21 GF / 8 GA) 19 (2022) 8* (2022)

* = Real Madrid won six European Cup titles (1955-60, 1966), Benfica won two (1961 & 1962), Bayern three (1974-76), Inter Milan two (1964-65), and AC Milan four (1963, 1969, 1989, 1990).

Can Man City draw English clubs in quarter finals?

Unlike the Round of 16 where teams from the same nation were kept apart per tournament draw rules, the quarter finals are set via a completely open draw in which any club can face another .

This means Man City could face Chelsea in a rematch of the 2021 final which was decided by a Kai Havertz goal. The two sides are the lone English clubs remaining in the competition.

The last time two Premier League teams were drawn against each other in the Champions League quarter finals was in 2018/19 when Tottenham and Manchester City met, with Spurs walking away winners on that occasion.

Man City in Champions League quarter finals

Manchester City have reached the Champions League quarter finals six times before.

After losing three straight quarter-final ties, Man City have won their past two quarter-final fixtures in the competition.

They have notably struggled when drawn against fellow Premier League opposition, losing to both Liverpool and Tottenham.