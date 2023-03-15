Open in App
Miami, FL
See more from this location?
CBS Miami

High earners priced out of South Florida housing market

By Trish Christakis,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXKXk_0lJVRim300

High income earners being priced out of South Florida real estate market 01:48

MIAMI - Skyrocketing housing prices are touching just about all of us in one way or another.

Now even higher earners are giving the housing market here a second look and deciding to rent instead.

While prices appear to have peaked last summer, they still ended 2022 higher than they were at the end of 2021. And the median U.S. home price has increased 42% since 2019.

Some of those who can afford homes, who make over six figures, still aren't purchasing because of the steep prices and they don't think it's worth the investment because of a series of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve last year that pushed mortgage rates to their highest level in two decades.

The average long-term rate on a 30-year mortgage reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall. Rates eased in December and January, but have been climbing since early February. The average rate hit 6.73% last week, the highest level since early November. A year ago, it averaged 3.85%.

That rate translates into a roughly 49% increase in the monthly payment on a median-priced U.S. home than a year ago, said George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.

Because more potential buyers are not taking the plunge, the rental community has become much more expensive and competitive.

We're seeing the cost to live in small apartments soaring. A report from Realtor.com shows rent in Miami is up 51.8%

The report showed that median rent across the country as a whole rose 7.8%, that's a total of 25% higher than before the pandemic.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Miami, FL newsLocal Miami, FL
Black-owned homes in Miami appreciate at higher rate than national average
Miami, FL2 days ago
Miami Multifamily Report – February 2023
Miami, FL3 days ago
10 Fort Lauderdale Companies That Pay over $40 an Hour
Fort Lauderdale, FL17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
This was Voted the Number One Affordable Wedding Venue in Florida
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
9 Fort Lauderdale Apartments Under $900 a Month
Fort Lauderdale, FL17 hours ago
RUF Automobile Finally Lands in North America With New Headquarters
Miami, FL2 days ago
Home prices expected to remain out of reach in 'million-dollar cities'
Miami, FL5 days ago
Developers Advance Plans For Iconic 80-Story Condo Tower At Miami’s First Presbyterian Church Site
Miami, FL2 days ago
Jeffrey Soffer Net Worth: Why is He So Famous?
Miami, FL2 days ago
Dadeland Mall in Kendall, Florida: A Timeless Shopping Destination with a Fascinating Past
Kendall, FL2 days ago
Developers Seek FAA Height Approval For 44-Story West Eleventh Residences In Miami
Miami, FL4 days ago
In Fort Lauderdale, Vegans More Important Than Handicapped, Elderly, Infirm
Fort Lauderdale, FL2 days ago
VITAS® Healthcare Expands Quality End-of-Life Care at Broward Health Coral Springs
Coral Springs, FL3 days ago
Florida aims to revoke Miami hotel’s liquor license over Christmas drag show
Miami, FL3 days ago
Boca West Country Club Sues Homeowner Over Unpaid Dues
Boca Raton, FL1 day ago
3 Florida Cities Make List of Places Where Multi-Millionaires Buy Second Homes
Boca Raton, FL6 days ago
"We do not want Spring Break" Miami Beach Mayor Gelber on yearly chaos and violence
Miami Beach, FL3 hours ago
Miami Beach commissioners reject curfew for next weekend
Miami Beach, FL15 hours ago
Mizner Park Mall in Boca Raton, FL: Paradise for Art, Shopping, and Dining Enthusiasts
Boca Raton, FL2 days ago
Skipper drank, gave teens alcohol before deadly Biscayne Bay crash, lawsuit alleges
Miami, FL14 hours ago
VIDEO: Florida man refuses to sell his 2-bedroom home to developers, now surrounded by skyscrapers
Coral Gables, FL7 days ago
Another Big Food Festival Is Coming To South Florida Next Weekend
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Fort Lauderdale spring break season has been calm -- so far
Fort Lauderdale, FL13 hours ago
Massive seaweed invasion arrives at Florida beaches, could be worst bloom ever recorded
Fort Lauderdale, FL5 days ago
North Miami Beach unveils new MLK statue
North Miami Beach, FL12 hours ago
French Montana Sued For $50K Over Florida Shooting That Injured 10 People
Miami Gardens, FL15 hours ago
Brightline introduces new airport, Miami Beach shuttle services
Miami Beach, FL3 days ago
Motek Cafe Expands to Coral Gables
Coral Gables, FL3 days ago
Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo harassment case developments
Miami, FL23 hours ago
Florida Joint Named Among Top Places To Grab Corn Dogs
Miami, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy