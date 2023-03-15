Open in App
West Lafayette, IN
On3.com

University Bookstore Purdue Sports Headlines: March 15

By Jordan Jones,

4 days ago
Purdue Tweets and Videos

Quote of the Day

“I came here just to win at the end of the day. This is exactly what I came for. I didn’t come for individual statistics. I didn’t come here for points or anything like that. I came to be part of a rich, winning culture. It’s everything that I thought it would be.”

Purdue’s David Jenkins Jr.

Boilermaker Birthdays: March 15

Ron Piekarski (1949) Defensive End, Football

Troy Lewis (1966) Guard, Men’s Basketball

Donna Gill (1970) Forward, Women’s Basketball

Josh Davis (1991) Offensive Tackle, Football

