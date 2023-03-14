Open in App
South Amboy, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Spring Sports Preview: South Amboy Softball

By Charlie Cangialosi III,

5 days ago

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ - The South Amboy High School softball season is right around the corner. The Governors will look to continue their success after going 15-7 last season.

"With the new alignment of conferences in the GMC this year, the Lady Guvs are excited about the upcoming season," Coach Lindsay Durant told TAPinto Raritan Bay.

This year, South Amboy will be without Ali McLaughlin, Laura Ivan and Maggie Whiteley as they graduated last year. "They were outfielders for us so going into the 2023 season we will need to move some players around to complete our roster," said coach Durant.

Some players that Durant believes will step up this season are Evalise Perez, Brianna Sweat, Emma Kalantsis, Jada Berry, Sarah McLaughlin, and Iyanni Twiggs.

"This year the key to success will be consistency, we will need to consistently get on base and move runners into scoring positions," said Coach Durant. "Our pitchers will be able to keep us in the game and as long as we avoid giving up extra outs we should be competitive in every game."

Listed below is the schedule for the 2023 South Amboy High School softball season:

Monday, Apr 3, 2023

Game TBD Home vs. Timothy Christian at South Amboy High School

Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Perth Amboy Magnet School at Thomas Mundy Peterson Park

Friday, Apr 7, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. Woodbridge Academy Magnet School at South Amboy High School

Monday, Apr 10, 2023

Bye

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023

Game 10:00AM Home vs. Keansburg at South Amboy High School

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023

Game 10:00AM Away vs. Highland Park at Donaldson Park

Friday, Apr 14, 2023

Game 10:00AM Home vs. South River at South Amboy High School

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. East Brunswick Magnet School at East Brunswick Magnet School

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Timothy Christian at Timothy Christian School

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Autism Awareness Challenge
Game 6:30 p.m. vs. Highland Park at Community Park, North Brunswick

Monday, Apr 24, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. Perth Amboy Magnet School at South Amboy High School

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Woodbridge Academy Magnet School at Warren Park

Thursday, Apr 27, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Dunellen Faber Elementary School

Friday, Apr 28, 2023

Bye

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. South River at South River High School

Friday, May 5, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. East Brunswick Magnet School at South Amboy High School

Monday, May 8, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Carteret High School Carteret High School

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slslz_0lJVD7bv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XrRFZ_0lJVD7bv00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another Good Season for Glen Ridge High Swim Team; Cooper Voss Competes at Meet of Champions, Girls Advance in States, Juliano and Stites Look Back at their Enjoyment of Swimming
Glen Ridge, NJ7 hours ago
Westfield Recap: Chimney Collapse, Millburn Deli, Remembering Lauren Harmer
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Northampton Defeats PCCC in Three Sets in Men's Volleyball Match
Paterson, NJ1 day ago
This Month in Wayne History- Hamburg Turnpike is Incorporated
Wayne, NJ1 day ago
Newton’s Spring Street Flooded with Green for 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Newton, NJ5 hours ago
38th Annual Daisy Breakfast: It's All About East Brunswick Families
East Brunswick, NJ8 hours ago
Monday, March 20: Road Closures in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ4 hours ago
Kenilworth Recap: Massimo's, Gun Arrest, Summer Carnival Announcement & More
Kenilworth, NJ19 hours ago
Princeton Men's Team Scores Another Stunner -- Sweet 16 Is Next
Princeton, NJ1 day ago
Rahway River Watershed Association Sponsoring Green Infrastructure 101 Event
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Neglia Engineering Provides Update at Hasbrouck Heights Council March Meeting
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ1 day ago
Cranford Recap: New Downtown Restaurant, Police Seek Help, School Budget & More
Cranford, NJ2 days ago
Enjoy Plainfield School District's 2023 All-City Music and Arts Festival
Plainfield, NJ3 hours ago
Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth-Ocean Development Council to host networking event on April 4
Asbury Park, NJ16 hours ago
NJ Fire Plays Charity Game to Benefit Ronald McDonald House
West Orange, NJ1 day ago
Little Falls Senior Citizens Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day
Little Falls, NJ5 hours ago
Wonder Planning Delivery-Centric Physical Location in Westfield
Westfield, NJ1 day ago
Wildflower Gardens Expanded on Ampere Parkway
East Orange, NJ1 day ago
Hackensack Recreation Center Hosts Senior Citizen Spring Fling GetTogether
Hackensack, NJ2 days ago
The East Brunswick Public Library Offers "Whales of New York and New Jersey"
East Brunswick, NJ7 hours ago
Bernardsville Borough to Welcome New Business Administrator
Bernardsville, NJ5 hours ago
Rahway BOE to Meet this Tuesday, Mar. 21, at High School
Rahway, NJ1 day ago
Goodman's Restaurant & Deli draws steady crowd on St. Patrick's Day
Berkeley Heights, NJ1 day ago
Anticipation Builds for the Opening of Violante's Meat Market in Nutley this Spring
Nutley, NJ1 day ago
Sicklerville Man Killed Friday Night on Camden's Fairview Street
Sicklerville, NJ1 day ago
Frank Tripucka's Induction Into the NJSIAA Hall of Fame Brings Back Fond Memories of a Bloomfield Icon, and a Special Relationship with the Manning Family
Bloomfield, NJ6 hours ago
Newton High School Club Organizes 'Choose to Include' Week
Newton, NJ1 day ago
Woman’s Club of Ridgewood Hosting ‘Gigantic’ Indoor Garage Sale
Ridgewood, NJ2 days ago
More Turnover In the Principal's Office at Princeton High School
Princeton, NJ2 days ago
On the Agenda: Princeton Homeowner Seeks Forgiveness for Solar Panels
Princeton, NJ5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy