Spring Sports Preview: South Amboy Softball

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ - The South Amboy High School softball season is right around the corner. The Governors will look to continue their success after going 15-7 last season.
"With the new alignment of conferences in the GMC this year, the Lady Guvs are excited about the upcoming season," Coach Lindsay Durant told TAPinto Raritan Bay.
This year, South Amboy will be without Ali McLaughlin, Laura Ivan and Maggie Whiteley as they graduated last year. "They were outfielders for us so going into the 2023 season we will need to move some players around to complete our roster," said coach Durant.
Some players that Durant believes will step up this season are Evalise Perez, Brianna Sweat, Emma Kalantsis, Jada Berry, Sarah McLaughlin, and Iyanni Twiggs.
"This year the key to success will be consistency, we will need to consistently get on base and move runners into scoring positions," said Coach Durant. "Our pitchers will be able to keep us in the game and as long as we avoid giving up extra outs we should be competitive in every game."
Listed below is the schedule for the 2023 South Amboy High School softball season:
Monday, Apr 3, 2023
Game TBD Home vs. Timothy Christian at South Amboy High School
Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Perth Amboy Magnet School at Thomas Mundy Peterson Park
Friday, Apr 7, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. Woodbridge Academy Magnet School at South Amboy High School
Monday, Apr 10, 2023
Bye
Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023
Game 10:00AM Home vs. Keansburg at South Amboy High School
Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023
Game 10:00AM Away vs. Highland Park at Donaldson Park
Friday, Apr 14, 2023
Game 10:00AM Home vs. South River at South Amboy High School
Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. East Brunswick Magnet School at East Brunswick Magnet School
Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Timothy Christian at Timothy Christian School
Friday, Apr 21, 2023
Autism Awareness Challenge
Game 6:30 p.m. vs. Highland Park at Community Park, North Brunswick
Monday, Apr 24, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. Perth Amboy Magnet School at South Amboy High School
Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Woodbridge Academy Magnet School at Warren Park
Thursday, Apr 27, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Dunellen Faber Elementary School
Friday, Apr 28, 2023
Bye
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. South River at South River High School
Friday, May 5, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. East Brunswick Magnet School at South Amboy High School
Monday, May 8, 2023
Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Carteret High School Carteret High School
Comments / 0