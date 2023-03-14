Spring Sports Preview: South Amboy Softball

SOUTH AMBOY, NJ - The South Amboy High School softball season is right around the corner. The Governors will look to continue their success after going 15-7 last season.

"With the new alignment of conferences in the GMC this year, the Lady Guvs are excited about the upcoming season," Coach Lindsay Durant told TAPinto Raritan Bay.

This year, South Amboy will be without Ali McLaughlin, Laura Ivan and Maggie Whiteley as they graduated last year. "They were outfielders for us so going into the 2023 season we will need to move some players around to complete our roster," said coach Durant.

Some players that Durant believes will step up this season are Evalise Perez, Brianna Sweat, Emma Kalantsis, Jada Berry, Sarah McLaughlin, and Iyanni Twiggs.

"This year the key to success will be consistency, we will need to consistently get on base and move runners into scoring positions," said Coach Durant. "Our pitchers will be able to keep us in the game and as long as we avoid giving up extra outs we should be competitive in every game."

Listed below is the schedule for the 2023 South Amboy High School softball season:

Monday, Apr 3, 2023

Game TBD Home vs. Timothy Christian at South Amboy High School

Wednesday, Apr 5, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Perth Amboy Magnet School at Thomas Mundy Peterson Park

Friday, Apr 7, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. Woodbridge Academy Magnet School at South Amboy High School

Monday, Apr 10, 2023

Bye

Tuesday, Apr 11, 2023

Game 10:00AM Home vs. Keansburg at South Amboy High School

Wednesday, Apr 12, 2023

Game 10:00AM Away vs. Highland Park at Donaldson Park

Friday, Apr 14, 2023

Game 10:00AM Home vs. South River at South Amboy High School

Tuesday, Apr 18, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. East Brunswick Magnet School at East Brunswick Magnet School

Wednesday, Apr 19, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Timothy Christian at Timothy Christian School

Friday, Apr 21, 2023

Autism Awareness Challenge

Game 6:30 p.m. vs. Highland Park at Community Park, North Brunswick

Monday, Apr 24, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. Perth Amboy Magnet School at South Amboy High School

Wednesday, Apr 26, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Woodbridge Academy Magnet School at Warren Park

Thursday, Apr 27, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Dunellen Faber Elementary School

Friday, Apr 28, 2023

Bye

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. South River at South River High School

Friday, May 5, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Home vs. East Brunswick Magnet School at South Amboy High School

Monday, May 8, 2023

Game 4:00 p.m. Away vs. Carteret High School Carteret High School







