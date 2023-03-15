Avon man wants to bring community together with theater group

Joel Samberg has loved theater since 11th grade, when he played a role in his school’s production of “The Diary of Anne Frank.” Now Samberg wants to bring his passion to his town of Avon by forming a community theater group.

“Theater gives us laughs and emotions and considerations about life, all from what we see just 50 feet in front of us,” Samberg said. “When you don’t have to travel far or spend a small fortune to see it, what’s better than that?”

Samberg is holding a meeting for residents of Avon and people who live outside of town who want to be involved. It will be March 25 at the town library at 10:30 a.m.

He is looking for more than just actors and directors.

“I have the passion and the vision but I don’t necessarily have all the practical skills to do all the things that have to be done to get this off the ground,” he said.

Samberg said in addition to those interested in performing and helping put on the shows, he hopes to attract people with experience forming a 501c3, fundraising and real estate professionals and people with expertise in finance, budgeting, equipment procurement and other skills.

Samberg is a journalist who has written for Hartford Magazine, Connecticut Magazine, Pittsburgh Magazine and the New York Daily News. He also has written and edited books, written and reviewed plays and worked in public relations.

He also studied theater at Hofstra University and performed in several community theater productions.

Samberg said he wants the plays performed to be small enough in scale to be doable by a small local company.

“The goal is for practical, economic and logistical reasons to have cast with no more than seven characters and very simple sets. That’s not an impediment. There are hundreds of great plays by great playwrights that meet those requisites,” he said.

He cited some favorites of this scale of play: “A Thousand Clowns,” “Butterflies are Free,” “On Golden Pond,” “Lost in Yonkers,” “The Glass Menagerie” and “All My Sons.”

Barbara Ausiello, a town councilwoman, heard Samberg’s idea and is enthusiastic for its success.

“It’s been one of my primary objectives coming out COVID of trying to foster ways for neighbors to get out and see each other and be together,” Ausiello said. “This would be a great opportunity for people of all ages to get involved and to participate.

“It’s a tall order for him. It’s a big dream. I hope it comes to fruition,” she said.

For details on the project and the March 25 meeting, email avonplayhouse44@gmail.com .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .