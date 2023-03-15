Open in App
Tallahassee, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

Tweaks To Higher Education Continue Being Debated In Tallahassee

By Wendi Grossman,

4 days ago

The Senate Education Postsecondary Committee hearing a proposal preventing colleges and universities from spending money on diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Governor Ron DeSantis says these so-called "D-E-I" programs actually promote discrimination instead of fighting it. DeSantis says 34-million dollars of taxpayer money is being spent on programs and classes promoting “woke ideology" and it's not right. Proponents of DEI say it's all about belonging. They want to ensure every person, no matter who they are, who they love or the color of their skin has an equal chance of succeeding.

