Houston ISD: Local Delegation to Meet With TEA Commissioner

We could learn more Wednesday about the Texas Education Agency's possible takeover of Houston Independent School District.

State Sen. Paul Bettencourt says he and other elected officials from Houston are scheduled to meet with TEA Commissioner Mike Morath this morning.

"He has requested the delegation meeting, so I expect a decision will be coming down in days, this week," says Bettencourt.

The Houston Republican says the TEA has only three options under current state law.

"Assign a conservator. That's already happened at HISD. Close a school. The school in question would be Wheatley. Or replace the board of trustees with a board of managers. The decision points are clear."

"This goes back the the original way the bill was passed when Dutton first amended it back in 2015 and what was re-established in my Senate Bill 1365 ," Bettencourt added.

Meanwhile, Democrat State Rep. Harold Dutton says he has no regrets writing the amendment allowing for a state takeover of his home school district.