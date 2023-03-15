Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Seeking Trade; Commanders Interested?

The Washington Commanders are having a busy offseason. Is trading for Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler also in the cards?

There could be trouble on the horizon for the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to ESPN , Pro Bowl running back Austin Ekeler is seeking a trade after being denied a contract extension by the Chargers.

Ekeler, who turns 28 this offseason, had 1,637 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns (13 rushing, five receiving). As one of the most complete running backs in the league, a trade sending him out of Los Angeles would certainly shake up the league.

But could Austin Ekeler's final destination be with the Washington Commanders ?

The team would certainly improve if Ekeler came to the Commanders , but the fit isn't seamless. The Commanders do have Antonio Gibson on the final year of his contract, but that's why the team drafted Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round of the draft last year.

Robinson ran for 797 yards in just 12 games, proving he can be a true RB1 someday. Adding Ekeler would ruin that progress.

The Commanders also just signed Daron Payne to a huge extension and have Montez Sweat and potentially Chase Young on deck for the next big payday, so taking a detour and handing out big money to a running back would compromise the future of someone else ready for an upcoming extension.

All of this for a position the team doesn't need seems like a lot. In a perfect Madden franchise world, you make this happen. Unfortunately, this isn't fantasy football.

