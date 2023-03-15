Open in App
Washington, DC
See more from this location?
Commander Country

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler Seeking Trade; Commanders Interested?

By Jeremy Brener,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zLBtf_0lJUhPt100

The Washington Commanders are having a busy offseason. Is trading for Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler also in the cards?

There could be trouble on the horizon for the Los Angeles Chargers.

According to ESPN , Pro Bowl running back Austin Ekeler is seeking a trade after being denied a contract extension by the Chargers.

Ekeler, who turns 28 this offseason, had 1,637 yards from scrimmage and 18 touchdowns (13 rushing, five receiving). As one of the most complete running backs in the league, a trade sending him out of Los Angeles would certainly shake up the league.

But could Austin Ekeler's final destination be with the Washington Commanders ?

The team would certainly improve if Ekeler came to the Commanders , but the fit isn't seamless. The Commanders do have Antonio Gibson on the final year of his contract, but that's why the team drafted Brian Robinson Jr. in the third round of the draft last year.

Robinson ran for 797 yards in just 12 games, proving he can be a true RB1 someday. Adding Ekeler would ruin that progress.

The Commanders also just signed Daron Payne to a huge extension and have Montez Sweat and potentially Chase Young on deck for the next big payday, so taking a detour and handing out big money to a running back would compromise the future of someone else ready for an upcoming extension.

All of this for a position the team doesn't need seems like a lot. In a perfect Madden franchise world, you make this happen. Unfortunately, this isn't fantasy football.

Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders ? Click Here .

Follow Commander Country on Twitter .

Want even more Washington Commanders news? Check out the Si.com team page here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Body Language Expert Calls Meghan Markle’s Behavior With Her Assistant in Front of the Cameras ‘Interesting’
Los Angeles, CA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett Excited For 'Fresh Start' With Washington
Washington, DC2 days ago
NFL Draft: Commanders Trade Up for QB?
Seattle, WA13 hours ago
Commanders Ex Taylor Heinicke 'Heartbroken' to Leave Washington
Washington, DC2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL8 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT17 hours ago
Commanders CB Danny Johnson Has 'Weight Lifted' After Signing New Contract
Washington, DC1 day ago
Emmitt Smith Has Strong Words For Cowboys After Ezekiel Elliott Release
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Commanders Sale Watch: Purchase Coming Soon?
Washington, DC15 hours ago
Commanders DT Abdullah Anderson 'Can't Wait' to Start with New Team
Washington, DC1 day ago
Commanders New LB Cody Barton Prioritized Being 'Starting MIKE' in Free Agency
Seattle, WA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy