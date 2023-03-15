Magic Starting 5: Orlando Defense Struggles vs. Spurs

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC CAN'T STOP HOT SPURS SHOOTING IN LOSS

"The Magic struggled out of the gates and couldn't recover from the Spurs' incredibly hot night on offense. As a team, the Spurs made 22 threes and shot 56.5 percent from the field, which wasn't enough for the Magic's modest 10 threes and 45.4 percent shooting from the floor."

2. MAGIC POWER RANKINGS

"The team went 1-3 in its past four games, including losses to the Portland Trail Blazers, Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz. The team's defense struggled and didn't have its best showcase in an important stretch of basketball."

3. WENDELL CARTER JR. PRAISED BY COACH MOSLEY

"Carter Jr. sat out the first three games of the Magic's homestand with a hip injury and lost each contest. But in his return Saturday night, Carter Jr. shined with a team-high 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Magic to victory against the Miami Heat.

"He doesn't know how good he is," Mosley said . "That's the crazy part. This young man is special. You talk about his defensive presence, his offensive presence, his toughness, the voice and the resiliency he brings to that locker room. He's a warrior."

4. WEDNESDAY NIGHT'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night against Terrence Ross and the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook .

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.