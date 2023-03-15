TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening

MUSIC

THURSDAY

Vulcan Eejits: 8 p.m., Druid City Brewing Co., Parkview Plaza. druidcitybrewing.com .

FRIDAY

Frayed Knot Band: 7 p.m., $15, Shindig Family Entertainment Center, 5800 McFarland Blvd. E.

SATURDAY

Mark Broussard, Seth Walker: 8 p.m., Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $29.50 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.lyricbham.com .

TUESDAY

Guster, Nicole Atkins: 7:30 p.m., Lyric Theatre, 1800 Third Ave. N., Birmingham. Tickets, $28.50 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.lyricbham.com .

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY

Open Book Club with W.B. Henley: 5:30-6:30 p.m., on Zoom, hosted by Ernest and Hadley Booksellers. Author Henley will discuss his book "Inescapable, A Novel." Register in advance through www.tinyurl.com/42ncw2wk , or through www.ernestandhadleybooks.com .

THURSDAY-SUNDAY

"Come From Away": Presented by Broadway in Birmingham, BJCC Concert Hall, touring company of the hit musical based on the true stories of people in Gander, Newfoundland, in the week following 9/11, when 38 planes, carrying 7,000 people, were re-routed to Gander International Airport. Included are true stories of some of the those who fed and housed the stranded travelers. Performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets, $40 and up, through www.ticketmaster.com . www.bjcc.org .

SATURDAY

Roaring '20s interactive murder-mystery dinner event: 7-10:30 p.m., $70, Drish House, 2300 17th St., Tuscaloosa. Hosted by Southern Ghost Girls. For more, email lesleyhyde7480@gmail.com, or see www.southernghostgirls.com .

MONDA Y

Salon Classic Book Club, "The Ponder Heart": 7-8:30 p.m., Ernest & Hadley Booksellers, 1928 Seventh St., downtown Tuscaloosa. Everyone's welcome to the book club, discussing Eudora Welty's "The Ponder Heart." Edna's Uncle Daniel Ponder is quite a character in the town of Clay, Miss.: he dresses fit to kill and is as good as gold. But he's rich as Croesus, and a great deal too generous. Needing someone to give things to, he marries 17-year-old Bonnie Dee from a poor backwoods family. www.ernestandhadleybooks.com .

This Could Be You: Comedy show with open-mic, 8-11 p.m., Black Warrior Brewing Co., 2216 University Blvd., Tuscaloosa. Signup at 7:30. Hosted by Stand-Up Tuscaloosa and Compton Smith.

UPCOMING

MARCH 26: Give Me Space, Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra's 2023 young person's concert, 4 p.m., Moody Concert Hall, 810 Second Ave. on the UA campus. Featuring students from the Alberta School for the Performing Arts, and the Fine Arts Academy at Bryant High School. www.tsoonline.org .

MARCH 31-APRIL 1: Druid City Arts Festival, 5-9 p.m. March 31, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1, Government Plaza, downtown Tuscaloosa. Free and family-friendly. More than 75 local artists will display work in a variety of media. There will also be music, activities for kids, educational demonstrations, and food and drink for sale. For more, see www.druidcityartsfestival.com .

APRIL 13: Lauren Daigle, Andrew Ripp, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $129.50, $89.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

APRIL 30: 2023 West Alabama Food and Wine Festival, 4:30-7:30 p.m., moving to downtown Northport this year, at 403 Main Ave. Early-bird tickets before April 15, $60 general, $85 VIP. From April 15-30, tickets will be $75 general, $100 VIP. Tickets will include tastings from more than 30 area restaurants, and a keepsake wine glass. VIP tickets add early entrance at 3:30 and private lounge seating. See more at www.westalabamafoodandwine.org .

MAY 12: Hank Williams Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , and at the Amp box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $99.75, $79.75, $59.75, and $35, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

MAY 28: Flashback Funk Fest, featuring Morris Day and The Time, Zapp Band, Con Funk Shun, and Atlantic Starr, 6 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

JUNE 28: Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting, Del Amitri, 7 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amp box office, for $89.50, $79.50, $59.50, $49.50 and $29.50, plus fees. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

AUG. 6: Jason Aldean, Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent, Dee Jay Silver, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or at the Amphitheater box office, 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $179.75, $149.75, $119.75, $89.75, $79.75, $59.75, and $44.75, plus fees and taxes. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

SEPT. 8: Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, 7:30 p.m., Tuscaloosa Amphitheater. Tickets through www.ticketmaster.com , or the Amp box office at 2710 Jack Warner Parkway, for $84.50 (general admission pit), or $69.50, $54.50, $34.50 or $24.50 for reserved seats. For more, see www.tuscaloosaamphitheater.com .

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: TUSK CALENDAR: Who's playing and what's happening