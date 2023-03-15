Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Tuscaloosa News

Has Alabama softball found its No. 2 pitcher? What to know going into SEC play

By Maxwell Donaldson, The Tuscaloosa News,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DfQg5_0lJUYjKw00

Alabama softball will start SEC play on Saturday when it hosts Arkansas at Rhoads Stadium after an up-and-down nonconference slate.

The first pitch is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and is Ally Shipman's senior day. Sunday's game starts is 5 p.m. and Monday's game starts at 6 p.m., with all games on SEC Network.

The No. 13 Crimson Tide (20-6) wrapped up its nonconference slate with a 1-3 record at the Bevo Classic, the win coming over Texas. Montana Fouts has made 18 appearances with a 1.73 ERA and 141 strikeouts over 81 innings. The early highlights of her season were a perfect game versus Longwood and an 11-inning, 14-strikeout win over Texas.

Battle for No. 2 pitcher

Fouts is still Alabama's ace and could be on pace to have her best season for the Crimson Tide. The pitching rotation behind her has started to take shape but no one has separated themselves from the group. Lauren Esman has the second-most innings on the team and the second-lowest ERA (1.77). Jaala Torrence, who has already thrown a no-hitter this season, holds an ERA of 2.16.

Esman, a left-hander, gives the Crimson Tide a different look from the other three pitchers which will help as Fouts most likely bookends the weekend series.

KENLEIGH CAHALAN:How Alabama softball landed No. 1 recruit Kenleigh Cahalan and enrolled her early for 2023

BEVO CLASSIC:Unpacking the ups and downs of Alabama softball's Bevo Classic, split series versus Texas

They can beat anyone, and lose to anyone

It has been an up-and-down nonconference slate for Alabama. Alabama has wins over Florida State, Duke and Texas who are all ranked in the top 25 of the ESPN/USA Softball poll. They have close losses to No. 3 UCLA and No. 9 Texas as well. On the other side, Alabama has fallen to Texas State (RPI: 82), Lehigh (53) and Kennesaw State (199).

With matchups with teams on both ends of the SEC, it will be interesting to watch how they respond.

Top 3 of the lineup leads the way

The most common lineup combination had Kenleigh Cahalan, Ashley Prange and Ally Shipman as the first three batters, something that the stats back up. The group has three of the top four eligible batting averages on the team. The trio leads the team in RBIs and slugging percentage with Prange and Cahaln leading the team in runs and home runs.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Scarbinsky: The Tide rolls on, and the NCAA tourney sure enjoyed its stay in Alabama
Birmingham, AL20 hours ago
College basketball fans fill Uptown Birmingham
Birmingham, AL23 hours ago
Brandon Miller injury update: Latest on Alabama star F for Round of 32 game against Maryland
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Alabama Basketball Quiz: Do you know your Crimson Tide hoops trivia?
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Maryland coach wants Auburn fans to stay, drink during Alabama game
College Park, MD2 days ago
What makes Jalen Milroe a viable option as Alabama’s starting QB
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Former Alabama QB Has Become OC at Georgia High School
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
Alabama, Auburn most expensive March Madness tickets this weekend
Auburn, AL2 days ago
Round Two NCAA College Basketball Tournament Schedule: Time, TV Channel, Locations
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Birmingham scores big with March Madness. What’s next?
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Iconic Moon Winx Lodge Closed by the City of Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
Alabama freshman defensive back arrested on marijuana charge in Florida
Alabaster, AL3 days ago
Alabama trooper remembered after losing fight with Covid
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
Tuesday Morning closing 10 stores in Alabama
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
CHERYL A. HEAD – TIME’S UNDOING: A Novel
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Sub-Freezing Temperatures Expected in Alabama Prompt Freeze Watch
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
See which Alabama cities have the most expensive homes
Mountain Brook, AL4 days ago
Miss Alabama’s Teen 2023: Birmingham’s Elaina Burt wins the crown
Birmingham, AL7 days ago
NEW OPENING: The Peach Cobbler Factory now open in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
6 barbecue festivals to attend this spring in Alabama
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Good-bye to empty MAX buses and hello to Birmingham On-Demand
Birmingham, AL18 hours ago
Possible Tornadoes, Damaging Winds, Rain for Portions of Alabama
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Alabama woman wins $2 million lottery prize, plans to move out of state
Winfield, AL6 days ago
Milo’s offers to satisfy Alabama Oscar winner’s craving for sweet tea: ‘Have your people call our people’
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Smokey Robinson to perform in Birmingham on April 21
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
High blood pressure among Black people
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
Man to be sentenced in 2017 shooting death of Tuscaloosa woman
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
1 killed in shooting in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa, AL5 days ago
Alabama Dept. of Human Resources warning of SNAP EBT card scam
Birmingham, AL2 days ago
Man struck, killed while walking on shoulder of I-59 South in Birmingham
Birmingham, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy