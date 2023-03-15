New center designed to build innovation skills for University of Alabama students

With a $2 million charitable gift from alumnus James "Jim" Kennemer, the University of Alabama has launched a new center within the UA Honors College that aims to promote learning experiences and research opportunities for students.

UA officials say the James C. Kennemer Center for Innovation and Social Impact will offer students a highly visible platform to build critical thinking skills, which will prepare them to be engaged citizens in whatever career path they choose.

“The Kennemer Center, made possible by Jim and Nancy Kennemer’s continuing generosity and support, is another remarkable step forward in our mission to transform lives,” said UA President Stuart R. Bell. “By focusing on experiences that will make a positive impact on our world through innovation, student engagement and social influence, the new center will foster advanced experiential learning and positive social change.”

The center also provides support for the Bama Innovation Gateway (BIG) program including the BIG Ideas contest, and funding for undergraduate research, speakers, forums and outreach programs, along with other initiatives.

Kennemer, who was a member of the charter class of the Computer-Based Honors Program, now known as the Randall Research Scholars, said the inspiration for creating this center stemmed from the success of the BIG Ideas contest, which challenges students to come up with creative solutions to social challenges.

“BIG Ideas is designed to be an entry-level contest, with no experience required,” Kennemer said. “We tell the students, ‘All you need to get started is an idea.’ Mentors, advisers and workshops assist them from their problem statement through researching and framing their solution.”

Kennemer said the goal is to produce students who are better able to recognize social challenges, and to provide them with the skills needed to research and develop solutions that have real social impact.

“Those skills and their experience will benefit them in their classroom challenges and projects, in other campus contests, and then in the real world where ideas are what drive people in their professional careers,” he said.

Luoheng Han, interim dean of the Honors College, said he believes the Kennemer Center will have a great impact on students, the university and also the community.

“After the tremendous success of BIG Ideas contests two years in a row, our students love to see a center that can implement the BIG Ideas contests annually. To the Honors College, this is a dream come true," Han said. "The center will have an immeasurable impact on our students, the university and our community now and for years to come. We greatly appreciate Mr. Kennemer for his generosity and giving back to the Honors College.”

Kennemer said a motivator for his gift to the university was the large impact UA has had on his life.

“Everything I’ve done — whether it’s my family, my career and accomplishments there, my closest friends — every important aspect leads straight back to my involvement in the Computer-Based Honors Program or the University itself,” he said.

“The university is the perfect place to do something that has the potential to make a real difference with a significant number of students every year,” he said. “We’re already doing that in the BIG Ideas program, and the center will provide the resources for more outreach and additional initiatives. It will also provide connections to and cooperation with other organizations and entities, including state, regional and federal efforts with an interest in innovation and social impact.”