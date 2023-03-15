Open in App
Covington, VA
See more from this location?
Virginian Review

Alleghany Cougars Team Store launches to benefit athletics

By Virginian Review Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T31Hz_0lJUYaOP00

LOW MOOR — The Alleghany Highlands Public School Division’s athletic department has teamed with its official outfitter, BSN Sports, to launch an exclusive online store featuring Alleghany Cougars apparel and merchandise.

The link to the online store is https://bsnteamsports.com/shop/acc23 . The store is open for a limited time until March 23. In addition, the school division has reached licensing agreements with several local vendors that give the vendors the right to reproduce and market the new Alleghany Cougars logos on products. Several of these vendors are also already producing merchandise.

Since the Alleghany Cougar mascot and related logos were unveiled at the end of January, the school division has received numerous inquiries about product availability. The new team store, and the agreements with local vendors, allow Alleghany Cougars fans, parents, and alumni to buy officially licensed apparel, headwear and accessories.

"We were thrilled with the great feedback we have received from so many people in our AHPS community about the new Alleghany Cougars mascot and logo designs. The positive responses signal that we have great interest and support from our community, and people are ready to buy Alleghany Cougars merchandise and wear it with pride. Purchases from the team store directly benefit AHPS athletics, and the local economy benefits from our licensing agreements with local vendors,” said Darrell Gleason, communications specialist for AHPS.

Twenty percent of all purchases from the BSN online store will directly benefit AHPS athletic programs. BSN, a Dallas, Texas-based marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods, apparel and equipment, partnered with AHPS to design the new Alleghany Cougars mascot and logos.

The cougar mascot, along with new logos, reflect the school colors – Columbia blue and navy blue. The mascot and the colors reflect the proud traditions and histories of Alleghany High School and Covington High School. The colors were selected in 2021 by students in the former Alleghany County and Covington school divisions.

Any additional local vendors who are interested in access to the Alleghany Cougars images should contact Darrell Gleason, the communications specialist for Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, by calling (540) 863-1800 or emailing darrell.gleason@ahps.k12.va.us . Many local vendors have been contacted.

The Alleghany Highlands Public School Division was formed on July 1, 2022, through the merger of Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, and Jackson River Technical Center. The school division serves approximately 2,700 students, and it is jointly funded by Alleghany County and the City of Covington.

In the fall, students in grades 6-8 will attend classes at Covington Middle School (the current Covington High School building). Alleghany High School in Valley Ridge will house students in grades 9-12.

The school division’s news and events are regularly updated on Facebook at AHPublicSchools. The division website is www.ahps.k12.va.us .

The post Alleghany Cougars Team Store launches to benefit athletics appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Covington, VA newsLocal Covington, VA
Sally Randles art work on display at the Alleghany Highlands Regional Library
Covington, VA2 days ago
Virginia man wins lottery with 2 Powerball tickets in same drawing
Covington, VA1 day ago
Letter to the Editor – Ingrid Barber
Covington, VA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 Sedalia Celtic Festival & Highland Games
Big Island, VA1 day ago
This is the Best Diner in Virginia According to Google Reviews
Natural Bridge, VA2 days ago
Ulta set to open in Lynchburg’s River Ridge
Lynchburg, VA3 days ago
Holy Heaven Cookies Co. opens location in Lynchburg
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
More sweets coming to Lynchburg with Duck Donuts ribbon cutting
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine celebrates Match Day
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
State adds historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register; more …
Lynchburg, VA2 days ago
Local mom opens ‘Smoothie Shop and Lounge’ in Amherst
Amherst, VA2 days ago
Spring starts tomorrow, but stay warm today
Roanoke, VA21 hours ago
City of Salem looking to redistrict some elementary schools
Salem, VA2 days ago
Retired Lynchburg, Va. Astronaut Is Museum’s Apollo Ambassador
Richmond, VA3 days ago
After house fire, mother emphasizes preparing kids for emergency
Roanoke, VA9 hours ago
Lynchburg's plans for parking with addition of concert venue
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Rockbridge Regional Jail to launch trades program
Lexington, VA3 days ago
Obituary; Sue Staton Reynolds
Ivy, VA2 days ago
Fairmont State freshman wins Miss West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals
Fairmont, WV5 days ago
Grand opening for new Duck Donuts coming to Lynchburg
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Staunton will be moving to standardized trash cans
Staunton, VA2 days ago
Health groups drop mask requirements
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Price, Kathy Lou
Blacksburg, VA3 days ago
New seafood restaurant coming to Roanoke County
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
New mental health facility opens in Roanoke
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Hokie fans celebrate game day in Blacksburg
Blacksburg, VA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy