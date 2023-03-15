Alleghany Cougars Team Store launches to benefit athletics

LOW MOOR — The Alleghany Highlands Public School Division’s athletic department has teamed with its official outfitter, BSN Sports, to launch an exclusive online store featuring Alleghany Cougars apparel and merchandise.

The link to the online store is https://bsnteamsports.com/shop/acc23 . The store is open for a limited time until March 23. In addition, the school division has reached licensing agreements with several local vendors that give the vendors the right to reproduce and market the new Alleghany Cougars logos on products. Several of these vendors are also already producing merchandise.

Since the Alleghany Cougar mascot and related logos were unveiled at the end of January, the school division has received numerous inquiries about product availability. The new team store, and the agreements with local vendors, allow Alleghany Cougars fans, parents, and alumni to buy officially licensed apparel, headwear and accessories.

"We were thrilled with the great feedback we have received from so many people in our AHPS community about the new Alleghany Cougars mascot and logo designs. The positive responses signal that we have great interest and support from our community, and people are ready to buy Alleghany Cougars merchandise and wear it with pride. Purchases from the team store directly benefit AHPS athletics, and the local economy benefits from our licensing agreements with local vendors,” said Darrell Gleason, communications specialist for AHPS.

Twenty percent of all purchases from the BSN online store will directly benefit AHPS athletic programs. BSN, a Dallas, Texas-based marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods, apparel and equipment, partnered with AHPS to design the new Alleghany Cougars mascot and logos.

The cougar mascot, along with new logos, reflect the school colors – Columbia blue and navy blue. The mascot and the colors reflect the proud traditions and histories of Alleghany High School and Covington High School. The colors were selected in 2021 by students in the former Alleghany County and Covington school divisions.

Any additional local vendors who are interested in access to the Alleghany Cougars images should contact Darrell Gleason, the communications specialist for Alleghany Highlands Public Schools, by calling (540) 863-1800 or emailing darrell.gleason@ahps.k12.va.us . Many local vendors have been contacted.

The Alleghany Highlands Public School Division was formed on July 1, 2022, through the merger of Alleghany County Public Schools, Covington City Public Schools, and Jackson River Technical Center. The school division serves approximately 2,700 students, and it is jointly funded by Alleghany County and the City of Covington.

In the fall, students in grades 6-8 will attend classes at Covington Middle School (the current Covington High School building). Alleghany High School in Valley Ridge will house students in grades 9-12.

The school division’s news and events are regularly updated on Facebook at AHPublicSchools. The division website is www.ahps.k12.va.us .

The post Alleghany Cougars Team Store launches to benefit athletics appeared first on The Virginian Review .