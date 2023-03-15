Sue Staton Reynolds

Sue Staton Reynolds passed away peacefully at her home in Ivy, Virginia on February 24, 2023, surrounded by family and friends.

Sue is survived by her childhood sweetheart and loving husband of 57 years George Edward Reynolds, her two sons, Lance Reynolds and his wife Kristi, Paul Reynolds and her beloved grandchildren, Capp and Joy Reynolds, her sister Terrie Staton Wright, nieces, nephews and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Frances Staton.

Sue grew up in Clifton Forge, VA and enjoyed spending time with her friends, many from grade school that she had remained close with her whole life.

Sue was an avid golfer and loved to be on the golf course. Sue was loved by many and was famous for her colorful outfits and fun hats. Golf and her friends were one of the many loves of her life and brought her tremendous joy.

Sue’s Radiologic Technologist career spanned over 51 years with its start at the C&O Hospital in Clifton Forge, VA, the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville, VA, briefly in Grove City, PA through her retirement in 2015 from the University of Virginia Hospital. She was a teacher, mentor, and friend to all her many coworkers over the years.

Sue loved her family and enjoyed her time with her “boys” and grandchildren.

Sue was a truly remarkable woman and will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 19 at Nicely Funeral Home, 405 Alleghany Street, Clifton Forge, VA 24422 with Mr. James David Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cliftondale Country Club, 2707 Longdale Furnace Rd, Clifton Forge, VA 24422 or to the University of Virginia Cancer Center (designation Leukemia/Lymphoma) at https://www.givecampus.com/campaigns/20222/donations/new

To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.nicelyfuneralhome.com

The post Obituary: Sue Staton Reynolds appeared first on The Virginian Review .