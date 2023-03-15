Here's your Wisconsin Rapids-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election

Here's your guide to the April 4 spring general election in the Wisconsin Rapids area. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are lots of resources for voters at myvote.wi.gov . You can:

Here's the list of contested races for Wisconsin Rapids voters

(i) denotes incumbent

State Supreme Court Justice

Daniel Kelly, Janet C. Protasiewicz

More: Wisconsin's Supreme Court race holds high stakes. Here's a breakdown of issues the next court could hear, from abortion to voting rules.

More: What to know about Janet Protasiewicz, liberal candidate facing Daniel Kelly in the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court election

More: What to know about Daniel Kelly, the conservative candidate facing Janet Protasiewicz in the 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court election

State of Wisconsin Conditions of Release Before Conviction Referendum

Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose on an accused person being released before conviction conditions that are designed to protect the community from serious harm?

State of Wisconsin Cash Bail Before Conviction Referendum

Cash bail before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be amended to allow a court to impose cash bail on a person accused of a violent crime based on the totality of the circumstances, including the accused’s previous convictions for a violent crime, the probability that the accused will fail to appear, the need to protect the community from serious harm and prevent witness intimidation, and potential affirmative defenses?

State of Wisconsin Welfare Benefits Referendum

Shall able-bodied, childless adults be required to look for work in order to receive taxpayer-funded welfare benefits?

Wood County Circuit Court Judge, Branch 4

Timothy Gebert, Craig Lambert

Wisconsin Rapids City Council

District 1: Ryan Austin (i), Keith L. Hetzel

Ryan Austin (i), Keith L. Hetzel District 3: Matt Zacher (i), William D. Hascall

Matt Zacher (i), William D. Hascall District 5: Sheri Evanson (i), Jake J. Cattanach

More: Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Rapids City Council District 1 in the April 4 election

More: Meet the candidates for Wisconsin Rapids City Council District 3 in the April 4 election

Wisconsin Rapids Board of Education (two seats)

John Krings (i), Mike Derrie, Christopher D. Inda, Kathi Stebbins-Hintz

More: Meet the candidates running for Wisconsin Rapids School Board in the April 4 election

Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Subscribe to a USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin site today with one of our special offers and

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Here's your Wisconsin Rapids-area voters guide to the Wisconsin spring election