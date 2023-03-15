Open in App
Clifton Forge, VA
Virginian Review

Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held in Clifton Forge

By Virginian Review Staff,

4 days ago

Join the crowd for the Shortest St. Patrick's Day in Virginia on Friday, March 17, at 6:00 p. m.

The event is sponsored by Clifton Forge Main Street. Meet at the Clifton Forge School of the Arts Gardens on Church Street.

Make sure you have plenty of water and comfy shoes. Cross the Street to the Masonic Amphitheatre Park and walk to the LOVE Sculpture!
Once you've rested from walking in the parade, stop in at the Masonic Theatre Underground for Curtain Call Green Beer and enjoy the music of OLD SCHOOL!

The post Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade to be held in Clifton Forge appeared first on The Virginian Review .

