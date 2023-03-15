Dear Editor,

In 1987, Ronald Reagan declared March as National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month to encourage all Americans toward supporting those individuals with disabilities and providing them opportunities to reach their full potential. Through acceptance, celebration, and inclusion of individuals with disabilities, our communities have become richer by encompassing everyone and not judging. This month is an important time to call attention to the barriers experienced by those with disabilities and to develop new solutions for inclusion.

Events and celebrations in every state have been scheduled throughout March. This is a great opportunity to increase your knowledge and grow your advocacy for those with developmental disabilities. We would like to invite you to our event.

In celebration of Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Alleghany Highlands Community Services (AHCS) will be partnering with A1 Studios located at 214 S. Lexington Avenue in Covington, Virginia on March 24, 2023, to “Live Life in Full Bloom”. This program will provide entertainment, dinner, and a paint night, but it will also educate the public about developmental disability services. Alleghany Highlands Community Services (AHCS) would like to thank our dedicated staff for making this event possible.

As a state, Virginia has been making strides toward their goal of giving all people with developmental disabilities a life like yours and mine, but there is still more work to be done. Alleghany Highlands Community Services (AHCS) encourages all citizens to give full support to efforts toward enabling all individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live full and productive lives in the community. We are proud to honor those we serve and to celebrate the work that we do.

Sincerely,

Ingrid W. Barber

Executive Director

Alleghany Highlands Community Services

Covington, VA

The post Letter to the Editor – Ingrid Barber appeared first on The Virginian Review .