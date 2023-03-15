Open in App
Virginian Review

Alleghany Baseball and Softball Selling Discounted Coupon Tickets

By Brandon Baker,

4 days ago

The Alleghany Mountaineers baseball team is selling discount coupon tickets for 25 dollars each. As you can see from the picture, the deals you get with the purchase amount to more than 25 dollars.

Donations are accepted if the card is of no interest or if you live out of the area.

The teams appreciate any help they may receive and sincerely thank their fans and community.

