Auburn, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

Auburn basketball vs. Iowa: Our scouting report, score prediction

By Richard Silva, Montgomery Advertiser,

4 days ago

Auburn basketball is back in March Madness for the 12th time in program history and the fourth time under coach Bruce Pearl.

The Tigers are a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, taking on No. 8-seeded Iowa in the first round Thursday (5:50 p.m. CT, TNT). The Hawkeyes are led by Kris Murray, a 6-foot-8 forward who's averaging 20.4 points per game on 48.4% shooting.

Kris, who is the twin brother of former Iowa star and No. 4 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Keegan Murray, is the son of Kenyon Murray, a former starter for the Hawkeyes in the 1990s whom Pearl recruited to Iowa (19-13) when he was an assistant coach with the program.

The Hawkeyes are the No. 37 team in KenPom with the third-best adjusted offensive efficiency and the 167th-best adjusted defensive efficiency. They're tabbed as the No. 39 team in the NET Rankings and have four Quadrant 1 victories in 11 tries. On neutral floors this season, Iowa is 1-3. Auburn (20-12) is 2-2.

The Tigers lucked out, getting placed in Birmingham for the first two rounds of the tournament. After traveling more than 31,000 miles this season, including a preseason trip to Israel, Auburn doesn't have to go far to play in March Madness.

Here's our scouting report for the matchup and our score prediction.

3-pointers pivotal for Hawkeyes

Iowa is shooting 34.3% from 3-point range this season and averaging 8.1 makes from deep per game. When the Hawkeyes shoot above their season average, they're 16-1. When they shoot below it, they're 3-12.

The Tigers have held opponents to 28.6% from beyond the 3-point arc this season, which is No. 5 in the nation. Perimeter defenders like Zep Jasper have made that possible, but playing in a conference that featured 10 teams shooting below 33% on their 3-pointers helps, too.

Height factor

Iowa's usual starting lineup doesn't have a player listed above 6-9: Ahron Ulis (6-3), Tony Perkins (6-4), Connor McCaffery (6-6), Kris Murray (6-8) and Filip Rebraca (6-9). Despite this, the Hawkeyes still average 36.3 rebounds per game, which is No. 84 in the country and marginally better than Auburn's mark (36.2).

Rebraca is Iowa's tallest player who gets consistent minutes. Johni Broome, who is listed at 6-10 and averages 8.4 rebounds per game, is the second-biggest player in Auburn's rotation; Dylan Cardwell is 6-11.

Positive assist-to-turnover ratio

The Hawkeyes are No. 13 in the nation in assists with 16.6 per game and take care of the ball just as well, averaging 9.9 turnovers, good for 12th-best in the country. For every 1.7 assists Iowa picks up, it turns it over once, which is one of the best assist-to-turnover ratios in Division I.

For comparison, Auburn's averages 1.1 assists for every turnover.

Score prediction

Auburn 76, Iowa 74: The game is being played in Legacy Arena, about two hours northwest of Auburn. Tigers fans should pack the venue, simulating a home crowd for a team that is 14-2 in Neville Arena this season. Broome drops a double-double and leads Auburn to a narrow victory, sending Auburn to the second round.

Richard Silva is the Auburn beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball vs. Iowa: Our scouting report, score prediction

