Portage County testing vote-counting machines after burst pipe at Board of Elections

The Portage County Board of Elections, still recovering from a burst pipe over the Christmas holiday season, is testing the machines that count votes to ensure there isn't a problem during the upcoming May primary.

Board members and staff approached commissioners last week to discuss the damage from the burst pipe, which left standing water in the area where the machines are stored. The machines, which scan ballots at polling sites throughout the county, were exposed to humidity after the pipe burst.

Denise Smith, chairwoman of the Portage County Board of Elections, said the board initially was prepared to ask commissioners for $140,000 so each machine could be taken apart and checked for corrosion. The board, she said, wanted the equipment to be checked because "elections are under a microscope these days" and the election officials want to make sure the machines are in good working order before early voting starts April 4.

"No one wants a failure come election day," she said.

However, the board was recently notified that the machines are made to withstand 10% to 85% humidity, and the humidity in the board offices was never that high.

Now, board members said they want to start each of the 180 machines and run a "logic and accuracy" test on each one. That's something staff does before every election, Director Faith Lyon said, but this time, the board wants a representative from ES&S, the company that sold the machines to the county in 2015, to be present in case there is a problem.

Smith said there would be "some cost factor" involved but the total cost of the testing isn't yet known . Commissioners hosted a conference call between the board and the county's insurance company to see if insurance would cover the cover the cost of the testing.

"I think it's important that we do our due diligence," Smith said.

Deputy Director Theresa Nielsen said the testing process started Monday and is expected to continue through the week.

Smith said it helps with integrity to have a third party look at the machines and be involved with the testing.

Board member Amanda Suffecool said there are strict state and federal rules regarding who can access and work on voting machines.

"A piece of this is really voter confidence and national security," she said. "We need to make sure we're completely above reproach as a county ... There's rules for the board of elections that are not rules for anything else you can imagine."

Commissioner Tony Badalamenti said the testing needs to begin now, so there is time to fix any problems before the election.

Commissioner Sabrina Christian Bennett suggested that the board meet with County Administrator Michelle Crombie, the insurance representative and vendor to work out the details.

