Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Columbus Dispatch

Marysville linebacker Gabe Powers seeks bigger role for Ohio State in 2023

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iA7nU_0lJUTF9t00

Gabe Powers understood he was unlikely to make an immediate impact for Ohio State last year.

And he didn’t.

The linebacker from Marysville participated in only five plays, all on kickoff coverage, as a freshman in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus.

That’s no surprise. The Buckeyes had a glut of linebackers, with veterans backing up starters Tommy Eichenberg and Steele Chambers in Jim Knowles’ two-linebacker scheme.

Still, it was an adjustment for Powers, a top-50 recruit nationally and Ohio’s Gatorade High School Player of the Year in 2021.

“It was different,” Powers said. “In high school, you were kind of the main dude out there.”

Powers wasn’t complaining. He was able to learn behind Eichenberg, who blossomed into an All-American.

“Watching him has really improved my game,” Powers said.

Eichenberg and Chambers are back this year, as is Cody Simon, so Powers faces an uphill battle for significant playing time on defense this fall. But he said he is far more ready than he would have been a year ago.

The 6-foot-4 Powers has added 10 pounds since he enrolled last January and now weighs 235. There's an even bigger change, though.

“From Year 1 to Year 2, my confidence is a lot higher,” he said.

That’s a product of his behind-the-scenes work.

“People see what you do on Saturdays, but a lot of people don't see the work that you have to put in – the mental side of the game,” Powers said. “This game (in college) is more mental than it is physical. You’ve got to know everything that you're doing. I don't care how talented you are, you’re not going to be good if you don’t know what you’re doing.”

Powers comes from a football family. His dad, Mike, won a national championship at the University of Findlay and has coached Gabe and his brothers.

“He told me you’ve got to go to work for everything you earn,” Powers said. “You aren’t promised anything when you get here.”

This spring, Powers will get his chance for extended reps. Eichenberg is not participating as he recovers from hand fractures.

The Buckeyes have had only two spring practices, but Chambers said Powers, fellow sophomore C.J. Hicks and redshirt sophomore Reid Carrico are already impressing.

“Everyone in that room is athletic, strong, and smart – just students of the game,” Chambers said. “Now they get more reps, more opportunities to go out there and showcase what they've got.”

Powers also is benefiting from the addition of grad assistant James Laurinaitis, the three-time OSU All-American linebacker.

While Powers is too young to remember Laurinaitis as a Buckeye, he has watched video of him and was thrilled when he arrived.

“He knows obviously so much about the game,” Powers said. “Just from this one practice, we talked about outside zones and how to take on blocks and footwork. He’s helped us so much just in the little time he’s been here.”

In this era of instant transferring, Powers could probably find a surer path to immediate playing time somewhere else. He said that’s not on his mind.

“I’m just focusing right now on getting better and see how the spring goes,” he said. “I’m working on learning everything I can from the guys in front of me and coach Laurinaitis and learning the defense.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
OSU standout returns to central Ohio to give basketball players a boost
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Former ND Pledge Commits To Michigan Over OSU, Becomes Top Ranked In Class
Ann Arbor, MI14 hours ago
Ohio State Pistol Team Wins Third Straight National Championship, Fourth Since 2018 and Eighth Since 2000
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NEO represented in all four OHSAA State Championship games
Dayton, OH17 hours ago
Notebook: OSU finishes 18th, worst in history
Columbus, OH1 day ago
MSU fans gather at Columbus restaurant, celebrate wins
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Urban Meyer reveals top player in college football
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Former Gahanna star basketball athlete returns to Columbus to compete in NCAA tournament
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Centerville High School loses boys basketball state semifinals
Pickerington, OH1 day ago
C.J. falls in last-second heartbreaker in state semis
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Chaminade Julienne High School loses in the final seconds of Division II state semifinals
Dayton, OH2 days ago
Community gathers to send off the Ottawa-Glandorf Titans in style
Ottawa, OH2 days ago
Missing in Ohio: Remains of Koby Roush located
Waverly, OH2 days ago
Top 5 Pizzeria Restaurants in Columbus
Columbus, OH16 hours ago
Hawk’s Nest Golf Course sold for $2.5 million
Columbus, OH2 days ago
One dead in east Columbus crash
Columbus, OH6 days ago
Here’s When The First Bojangles Opens in the Columbus Metro
Columbus, OH4 days ago
Westerville schools superintendent resigns for new education job
Westerville, OH5 days ago
Two dead, four injured in south Columbus nightclub shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
One arrested, one injured in Muskingum University shooting
New Concord, OH2 days ago
Columbus brewpub owner says city told him to get rid of dumpsters
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Cincinnati native running for president wants to revive the country's 'identity'
Cincinnati, OH5 days ago
City shuts down Franklinton drug house
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Columbus police identify suspect in northeast side shooting
Columbus, OH2 days ago
NTSB: 3 alerts issued before plane heading to Columbus crashed, killing 5 on board
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
Historic Bexley home on the market for $3 million
Bexley, OH3 days ago
Trooper fires shot following vehicle pursuit in north Columbus; OSHP investigating
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Northside Pharmacies to Undergo Name Change
Roseville, OH5 days ago
Six shot, 2 fatally, at Merion Village night club
Columbus, OH18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy