“You’ve got to try a little kindness”

On January 23rd-27th, the Maud Elementary Leadership Council held their second annual Kindness Week where kindness was shown and celebrated across the entire city of Maud.

Proclaimed by Mayor Clary, Kindness week is part of the leadership council’s campaign to make Maud ISD a better place.

Maud ISD Academic Services Personnel and Youth Leadership Council Sponsor Lisa Hudgeons said, “The Maud Elementary Leadership Council is made up of third, fourth, and fifth grade students who are elected by their peers to serve Maud ISD. The council met throughout the fall semester to plan this year’s Kindness Week events. The council decided on the theme, events and guest speakers to make this week successful.”

Hudgeons went on to say that the Leadership Council went to a city council meeting and received a proclamation from the Mayor to celebrate Kindness Week throughout the city of Maud. “These kids are in charge of the entire event and are the ones discussing plans and seeking approval from school administration. The Middle and High School are quick to get involved as well”, said Hudgeons. “The Elementary Leadership Council makes decisions for the week but our kids meet with the other councils and discuss how they can support us.”

This year’s theme was Grow Kind. There were guest speakers every morning that were encouraged to tell a joke because of the belief that when you are growing kindness within yourself, laughter helps.

“The speakers ranged from Maud Alumni to teachers and students from the middle and high school”, Hudgeons explained. “In PE, students had a different event each day centered around growing kindness.”

A week where kindness is amplified can have lasting effects.

“This is their learning years”, Hudgeons explained. “This is the time they learn to relate to others, how to be friendly, and show empathy.”

“Kindness week really puts an emphasis on being a friend”, said Hudgeons. “Sometimes it is as simple as saying, hey come play with me, but during this week we always see students recognize new ways to be kind and it always spreads to others. It starts as something small but continues well beyond the week.”