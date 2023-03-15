Hornets, Bears, Lions all notch big wins

The Hooks Hornets went 3-for-4 in tournament play last week notching a pair of wins over Chapel Hill and a win over Prairiland and then came up just short in a 7-6 loss to Hughes Springs in the tournament finale on Saturday.

On Friday, the Hornets got their first of two wins over the Red Devils with a 10-3 victory powered by a fourrun 2nd inning and a solid pitching performance from Birdwell. The Hooks hurler allowed three runs on three hits and struck out three in his three plus innings of work.

At the plate, the Hornets tallied nine hots including multi-hit performances from Thomas and Baysinger.

In the Friday nightcap, Hooks downed Prairiland 6-2 thanks to a solid pitching performance from Mc-Donald who tossed four and a third innings on the hill allowing two runs on three hits while striking out three.

At the plate, the Hornets totaled six hits and took advantage of five earned walks to secure the win.

In their third win in the tournament, the Hornets nabbed their second win over the Red Devils from Chapel Hill in as many days with a 5-2 win thanks to another strong performance on the mound. Hurler Groves earned the win allowing just two runs on four hits while striking out a pair in his five plus innings of work.

One of the best pitching performances of the week came from New Boston’s Rowden, as he tossed a one hit shutout last Friday to lead the Lions to an 11-0 win over the Tyler Chapel Hill Bulldogs.

Rowden was near flawless in his five innings on the hill allowing just one hit and striking out four in his shutout performance.

The New Boston bats were also fired up as they tallied nine hits in the game including a pair of hits each from Connor Bobbitt, Rowden and Taylor. Bobbitt led the way for the Lions with three RBI’s in the contest.

Earlier in the week, the Lions and Redwater Dragons battled into extra innings with the Dragons finally coming out on top by a score of 17-16 in ten innings. Cort Tittle singled in the 10th to bring in the winning run.

The thriller went into extra innings thanks to a five run comeback from the Lions and a walk earned by Taylor in the bottom of the 7th that knotted the game at 16-16.

The game was a hitter’s dream as the Dragons tallied 18 hits in the contest and New Boston notched 13 of their own.

In other area play, the DeKalb Bears earned a big win over the Jefferson Bulldogs on Friday as they scored early and often and then held off a late inning charge to notch the win.

Jaylen White earned the win on the hill for the Bears allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out four in six innings of work.

Kason Haddock was the big bat for the Bears in the game going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI’s.