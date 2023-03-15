Lady Hornets, Lady Bears continue winning

The Hooks Lady Hornets remained one of the hottest teams in area softball last week, including theor 2-5 blowout win over the Pewitt Lady Brahmas.

The Lady Hornets wasted no time in showing their dominance in the game as they scored 11 times in their half of the 1st inning to get all the runs they would need. The scoring barrage was fueled by RBI hits from five different spots in the lineup including Zoey Greenwood, Maddie Campbell, Hadlee Grant, Anna Beth Black and Jordan Ragland.

In the contest, Maddie Campbell went 2-for-3 with three RBI’s and Grant also had a trio of RBI’s with her 2-for-4 day. Zoey Greenwood also had three RBI’s in the game and Ragland added a pair of her own.

On the hill, Campbell notched the win allowing just one run on one hit in her two innings of work.

Another hot team locally is the Lady Bears from DeKalb who highlighted their play last week with a 23-1 thrashing of the ladies from Paris High.

Anijah Gray earned the win on the mound for the Lady Bears with a strong performance allowing just one hit and one run and striking out eight in five innings of work. At the plate, the Lady Bears racked up eight hits including multi-hit performances from Emily Barrett, Talisha Ingram and Kailyn Betts. Barrett paced the Lady Bears going 3-for-4 with three RBI’s in the game. Betts, Hayden and Ingram also notched three RBI’s apiece in the game.

The James Bowie Lady Pirates had a couple of heartbreaker losses last week, first with a 2-1 loss to Harleton on Tuesday and then a 5-3 loss to McLeod on Friday.