Bowie County sees tax allocation gains from 2022

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose districts $1 billion in local sales tax allocations for March, 9.9 percent more than in March 2022.

These allocations are based on sales made in January by businesses that report tax monthly.

Here in Bowie County, tax allocations were up in the time period across the board with the county itself receiving $727,710.70, up approximately 12.5% from the $646,600.13 allocated in the same time period a year ago.

Bowie County cities also saw increases from their numbers from a year ago, with the City of New Boston receiving $162,817.36, up more than 19 percent from a year ago.

The City of Hooks also saw nice gains in the time period as they were allocated $22,459.70, an amount 17.3 percent more than the same time period last year.

The City of DeKalb also saw more money deposited into its coffers than it did a year ago, with $23,376.60 being allocated from the comptroller’s office.

The City of Leary saw a more than 23 percent gain from 2022, the City of Texarkana saw a 10 percent increase from a year ago, and only Redwater and Wake Village were reported to see losses, with both being very marginal at approximately three percent.

“Propelled by continued strong business spending and a surprising post-holiday surge in consumer spending, growth in February sales tax receipts significantly outpaced inflation, which is still hovering over 6 percent,” Hegar said. “Robust increases in receipts from all major sectors suggests economic activity in the state is not yet slowing significantly despite high interest rates and fears of recession.”

“Receipts from the services sector were up double digits, led by receipts for live entertainment venues. Receipts from restaurants were also up double digits compared with February of last year, significantly outpacing the rate of inflation for food away from home.”

Total sales tax revenue for the three months ending in February 2023 was up 10.2 percent compared with the same period a year ago. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 56 percent of all tax collections.