Lady Dragons edge DeKalb in nail-biter

The Redwater Lady Dragons added another win to their season tally last week after defeating the New Boston Lady Lions on Tuesday by a final score of 6-3.

Addison Bruner started on the mound for the Lady Dragons tossing three innings allowing one run on a pair of hits and one strikeout. Gracie Aldridge secured the game pitching the final three innings, throwing three strikeouts, allowing two hits and one run.

Kaylee Gilliam shouldered the loss for the Lady Lions, pitching five innings allowing three hits and four runs while throwing four strike-outs. Jayla Rowden also took the mound for the Lady Lions pitching a pair of innings while throwing three strikeouts and allowing one hit and two runs.

Scoring started in the bottom of the third when McKinley Peschel scored on a ground ball hit by Addison Hurst, adding the first run of the game to the New Boston tally. Redwater answered with a score by Bruner on a passed ball tying the game.

Abrianna Scott scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the fourth for the Lady Lions.

Rylee Bevers added a run for the Lady Dragons on a fly ball hit by Jayden Bassett in the top of the 5th. Bekah Heflin would score on a wild pitch on the next at bat. On the next at bat, Karley Latham grounded out at second allowing Skyler Lavigne to add another run to the Lady Dragon tally, bringing the score 4-2.

The next score came in the top of the 6th when Bevers scored on another passed ball.

The top of the 7th held the final score for the Lady Dragons, a sac bunt by Avery Barron allowing Ella Calhoon to score.

The Lady Lions would score once more in the bottom of the 7th, Hurst crossing home on a wild pitch.