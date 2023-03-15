Open in App
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Second Target catches fire a few miles away from another Atlanta store that was set on fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

4 days ago
Authorities are investigating a fire that started at a Target store on Peachtree Road.

This is the second metro Atlanta Target that has experienced a fire over the last several months.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene where fire personnel and Atlanta police were investigating. At this time, authorities have not confirmed any details surrounding the fire.

On Jan. 23, the Target on Piedmont Road near Sidney Marcus Blvd. had to be evacuated because someone intentionally set the store on fire .

The Target on Piedmont just reopened on Monday.

There were also two Walmart stores that were intentionally set on fire.

Investigators announced that they believe fires at the Target on Piedmont Road and Walmart stores on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Howell Mill Road were set as distractions for shoplifters.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Atlanta Fire and Rescue, as well as Atlanta police, on Tuesday’s Target fire, but has not received a response.



