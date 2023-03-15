Georgia woman named ‘The Bachelorette’ for upcoming season

LOS ANGELES — It’s a Georgia woman’s turn to hand out roses in her search for love.

Charity Lawson, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga., will headline the 20th season of “The Bachelorette” on Channel 2.

Jesse Palmer, host of the “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette,” announced Lawson as next season’s Bachelorette during Tuesday’s night “Women Tell All” episode of “The Bachelor.”

The 26-year-old quickly became a fan favorite during the current season of “The Bachelor” lead by Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old sales executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

Lawson was one of Shallcross’ last four women standing. During Monday night’s episode, Shallcross joined her in Columbus to meet her family and friends.

After confessing she was falling in love with him, Shallcross eliminated Lawson at the rose ceremony at the end of the week.

Now, Lawson will be the one woman who approximately 30 single men will be vying for.

She’s not the first Georgia peach to headline the hit reality show.

In 2014′s season 10, former Fulton County Assistant District Attorney Andi Dorfman took up the title and handed out the roses. At the end of the season, Dorfman got engaged to Josh Murray, the brother of former University of Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray. The pair ended their engagement several months later.

A premiere date has not been set for “The Bachelorette,” but it is expected to air sometime this year on Channel 2.