The best electric ranges in 2023 work well in your kitchen and with the planet. We've found the best electric stoves and ranges that include must-have features such as convection cooking, extra-large oven capacity, air fry abilities, Wi-Fi compatibility for remote use and even AI to learn your electric oven preferences and recommend your most-used electric cooktop settings. These ovens come in a variety of colors including blue steel, stainless steel, white, black and more.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $2,599 (regularly $4,178)

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning, $950 (reduced from $990)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled induction slide-in range, $2,399 (reduced from $3,099)

These electric appliances are better for the environment and your health than gas ranges . Unlike a gas stove or a gas range, electric and induction ranges do not use a gas burner.

Banning gas stoves in the name of safety

Gas stoves may be worse for the climate than previously thought -- so much so that Los Angeles is banning most gas appliances in new homes and businesses. California's largest city joins more than 50 other metro areas and counties that have made similar moves to discourage or prohibit the use of gas ranges. (No timeline for the new rule has been announced.)

In a recent Bloomberg interview, Biden-appointed US Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. called the household appliance a "hidden hazard" because gas stoves have been linked to childhood asthma.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you will be able to get a rebate on your electric or induction range -- but not today. The rebate program, while approved, is not yet in place. No firm timeline has been announced for when the rebates will be available.

These rebates could take a long time to appear. Need a new induction range right now? Not to worry: We found top-rated induction ranges and cooktops that fit a variety of budgets.

What is the difference between an induction range and an electric range?

Induction ranges and electric ranges are similar, but not the same. Electric cooktops heat the surface of your range, which then warms whatever you put on the stove. Induction cooktops are also electric, but they heat your cookware directly by creating an electro-magnetic current with your pots and pans.

Many induction and electric ranges cook food more evenly on low heat than gas ranges. These kitchen appliances tend to be easier to clean as well. We've found the top-rated induction ranges and cooktops in 2023. All of these ranges have at least a four-star-rating and include many positive customer reviews.

Shop the best electric ranges in 2023

Looking for an electric stove or the best electric range? How about a convection oven or an induction range? Shop our selections of top-rated kitchen appliances below.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range

Samsung

This Samsung induction range provides the visual appeal of gas cooking with the precision of induction cooking. This 4.6-star-rated smart range can be controlled via your smartphone or voice assistant. The appliance learns your cooking preferences and will recommend your most-used settings.

No air fryer? No problem. The Samsung smart slide-in induction range also includes a no pre-heat air fry mode.

Samsung smart slide-in induction range, $2,599 (regularly $4,178)

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range

Samsung

According to Samsung, this Instant Heat induction cooktop gets hotter faster than Samsung's gas or electric cooktops. The appliance generates heat directly through your cookware for a quick, concentrated boost in temp. The appliance's induction burners feature instant temperature control for more precise cooking.

This 4.6-star-rated smart induction range can be controlled via smartphone or voice assistant.

Samsung smart Instant Heat induction range, $1,574 (reduced from $1,699)

LG smart Wi-Fi-enabled induction slide-in range



LG

This 6.3-cubic-foot capacity LG smart induction range is outfitted with LEDs that display power levels next to each cooking element. Its induction elements heat super quickly and offer even cooking.

This 4.2-star-rated range offers convection baking. Its heating element is mounted on the rear wall, instead of the bottom, for more even heat.

The entire device can be controlled remotely using LG's ThinQ App.

"We love the range. It boils water much faster than gas and the top is so easy to keep clean," wrote an LG customer who purchased the kitchen appliance.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled induction slide-in range, $2,399 (reduced from $3,099)

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range



Samsung

Samsung's Bespoke line lets you customize the appearance of your kitchen. Color coordinate your refrigerator with this electric range. Choose from the colors "navy steel" or "Tuscan steel."

The fingerprint-resistant appliance features Samsung's fastest burner ever (3600 W). The five-burner cooktop includes dual- and triple-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans.

This gas cooktop and electric oven duo is fully Wi-Fi-connected and voice-enabled. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app.

Samsung smart Bespoke slide-in electric range, $1,599 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo

Samsung

Samsung's Flex Duo lets you cook two dishes at different temperatures. The full oven can be split into two smaller units that can be heated independently.

This freestanding electric ranges features an air-fry function. It comes with an air-fry tray as well as a removable nonstick griddle.

The fingerprint-resistant Samsung smart range is fully Wi-Fi connected and voice enabled.

Samsung smart freestanding electric range with Flex Duo, $1,394 (regularly $1,500)

Amana freestanding electric range

Best Buy

This Amana freestanding electric range features a ceramic cooktop surface, an extra-large viewing window and a storage drawer to hold cookie sheets, pots and pans. The appliance includes a Shabbat mode.

"I love how it looks, how it bakes and how it cooks," wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the Amana. "Features are great. Blended beautifully in my kitchen and it matched my countertops. Price met our budget."

Amana freestanding electric range, $500 (regularly $870)

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning

Best Buy

This freestanding GE electric range has a dual burner cooktop and an air-fry mode. It also features a fast preheat, a fifth element warming zone and a self-cleaning mode with steam clean.

"Bought this range over a month ago and I love it!" wrote a Best Buy customer who purchased the GE appliance. "The convection bake cooks nice and even, no burnt spots. The power boil is fast and great if you're short on time. It definitely heats up my food [more quickly] and more evenly than my old unit. Looks beautiful in my kitchen."

GE freestanding electric convection range with self-steam cleaning, $950 (reduced from $990)

